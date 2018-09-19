In theory, running is simple.
A runner puts one foot in front of the other until they reach the finish line. But on a deeper level, running — and running fast — involves more than someone just lacing up their shoes and moving their legs.
It takes hours of practice and preparation, and for Crown Point cross country runner Genesio Christofanelli, it also involves a lot of early mornings — sometimes even before the sun comes up.
“I get up at like 4:30 (a.m.), leave at about 4:55,” Christofanelli said.” And get here at like 5:05 or so.”
Christofanelli said he usually prepares everything he needs for school the night before, so that the only thing he has to do in the morning is make a quick breakfast — eggs. It’s not much, but provides enough protein to help fuel him through his workout. The Bulldogs practice from 5:15 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. And they also practice after school Monday through Thursday from 2:50 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.
Spending over 12 hours at school on Mondays and Wednesdays, in addition to three more training days, can be challenging at times. But Christofanelli embraces it and his coach, Keith Iddings, has seen the junior’s hard work pay off. This season, Christofanelli has finished first at the Crown Point Invitational, Jack Bransford Invitational and Skorupa Invitational — in which he posted a personal record of 15 minutes and 23 seconds. He also notched a third-place finish at last Saturday's New Prairie Invitational.
Iddings has been the boys cross country head coach at Crown Point since the fall of 1997 — nearly five years before Christofanelli was born. He’s coached hundreds of boys and dedicated thousands of hours to training over the past 21 years.
It isn’t getting any easier as he gets older, but Iddings said athletes like Christofanelli remind him that he’s right where he needs to be.
“It’s great when you have kids like Geno, who are doing everything they can to achieve their potential,” Iddings said. “So as a coach, you’re just trying to find things to help them. And when they have success it makes you feel good.”
Iddings said he knew Christofanelli had a lot of potential coming out of Taft Middle School, and it didn’t take long for him to blossom into one of the best runners in the state. During Chrisofanelli’s freshman season, he placed 36th in the IHSAA state meet with a time of 16 minutes and 28 seconds.
His breakout campaign was a preview of just how good he could be, but the following year Christofanelli never had a chance to improve. Shin splints kept him from competing in the postseason. And when the Bulldogs reached the state tournament for the fifth consecutive year, he was forced to watch his teammates compete without him.
“(There were) mixed opinions from different doctors,” Christofanelli said. “One doctor said it was because (Lake Central’s) course is so fast, and if your body is not used to going that fast then it can naturally cause it to hurt itself. And then another doctor said it’s because I didn’t stretch or I was just too tight.”
Chrisotfanelli said he spent a lot of time in Crown Point's cardio room, pushing through limited workouts while he was injured. It was boring and painful at times, but he added that his after practice snack was a big motivating factor.
“I was thinking the faster I get done with my workout for the day, the faster I can go get my food,” Christofanelli said with a grin.
But on a more serious note, the junior said that missing so much time put running in perspective for him and made him appreciate the sport he loves even more. Since then, Christofanelli said that he makes sure to thoroughly stretch and loosen up before every run.
The extra effort Christofanelli puts into taking care of his body has helped him remain healthy throughout his junior year and log over 700 miles since training started in June. Iddings believes that if Christofanelli continues to put in the work and avoids injury, he is on pace to have the best year of his young career.
“I definitely expect him to compete for the conference championship,” Idding said. “Whether he’ll be able to win it or not? He’ll be awfully close. … I think he’s definitely got the ability to be all-state and finish in the top 25 at the state meet. Maybe even top-20, (and) get on the podium and get medals.”
Iddings said that when Christofanelli was a freshman, he felt that he was holding back. Crown Point’s coach had to remind him that it was okay to be one of the best runners on the team and in the state — even at such a young age. Idding added that since then, Christofanelli’s success has only made him want to tap deeper into his potential.
But despite his achievements, Chsristofanelli's main motivation to get better — at least for this season — doesn’t come from his accolades. He said it stems from last year’s state meet and watching other runners win medals that could have been his.
“Seeing all of the guys that at one point in the season I was beating before I got injured,” Christofanelli said. “And knowing that I could have been there with them, and possibly even beat them at the state meet, that’s one of the biggest things.”
The IHSAA state meet is still over a month away, and although Christofanelli is eager to return to the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute, he knows a lot of training, preparation and winning has to happen between now and then.
Christofanelli said that his individual goals mirror Crown Point’s overall team goals in that he wants to win a sectional, regional and perhaps even a semi-state title. The junior understands his ambitions are lofty, but he also realizes that they aren’t impossible as long as he continues to give it his all.
“Sunday morning, I watched the Berlin marathon,” Christofanelli said. “I watched (Eliud Kipchoge) break the world record. And just knowing how much work he puts in, that’s what I try to strive for — put in as much work to be the best I can be.”