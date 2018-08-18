Trevor Braden, Morgan Twp., Sr.
Braden is the top local returner from the state finals after he finished 28th last season with a time of 16 minutes, 04.4 seconds.
Gabe Sanchez, Lowell, Jr.
Sanchez takes over as Lowell's top runner this season after finishing 40th in the state finals in a time of 16:10.3.
Geno Christofanelli, Crown Point, Jr.
Christofanelli has shined both in cross country and in the 3,200 meters in track. The junior is looking to improve on his 67th-place finish in the state finals.
Issac Systma, Highland, Sr.
Systma finished in 17th place at the New Prairie Semistate and then translated that into a 69th-place finish in the state finals.
Nathaniel Smith, Valparaiso, Sr.
Smith is Valparaiso's top returning runner from last season when he took 55th at the state finals, finishing just in front of teammate Jack Acton.