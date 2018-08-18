Valparaiso
The Vikings will reload this season after losing a chunk of their lineup to graduation. Senior Nathaniel Smith and junior Jack Acton will be tasked with guiding a young squad.
Crown Point
The Bulldogs have made five straight trips to the state finals and are looking to improve on their 14th-place finish from last season. Junior Gene Christofanelli finished in 67th place last year after taking 36th as a freshman.
Lowell
One of the top up-and-coming programs in the area, the Red Devils are looking to make their fourth straight trip to the state finals. Junior Gabe Sanchez and senior Dustin Hudak offer a strong 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup.
Chesterton
Graduation provided a hit to the Trojans, but the team still has some depth from last season's 20th-place state finals finish. Seniors Nathan O'Connor and Matthew Van Kley should lead the way for Chesterton.
Highland
In what could be the best story in the area, Highland will attempt to make the state finals for the first time since 1973. Senior Lucas Systma and sophomore Lucas Guerra are two of the top runners in the area and they'll lead the charge for the Trojans.