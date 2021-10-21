Caitlyn Derwinski is Crown Point's 'silent assassin' in front of the pack

CROWN POINT — Caitlyn Derwinski plans to major in elementary education in college. She’s doing an internship with a third-grade class at Timothy Ball Elementary.
The Crown Point senior seems to be patient enough to deal with 8-year-olds every day. She's a leader on her team but is reserved and can even come off a bit shy. Coach Rob Lukowski said she’s got an inner confidence that may not come through to everyone she meets. He calls Derwinski the “silent assassin.”
“She’s quiet around me but she’s not quiet when she races. She does her talking with her legs,” Lukowski said.
As a senior and the No. 1 runner, Derwinski leads by example but is always there to offer encouragement for the younger Bulldogs. Lukowski said she’s usually the first one to send a message to her teammates after a race on Saturdays, congratulating them on the run.
She was the first one Lukowski talked to when he took over the Crown Point program this year, coming in from Highland. Soon after, he had all of the current seniors come to his home for pizza in May.
Lukowski is still getting his system in place. Derwinski and the rest of those 12th graders probably won’t see the fruits of their labor, in that regard, but they are laying a foundation.
“I told them ‘You’re my leadership group. I’m not going to name captains. There’s five of you. You guys are going to lead,’” he said. “They’ve been invaluable to me.”
Crown Point has seen some success, though, improving at its home regional last week at a soggy Lemon Lake Park, which Lake Central won. The Bulldogs were looking to erase the memory of a disappointing second-place finish in the Hebron Sectional the week before.
Derwinski spent most of the meet running with Illiana Christian’s Ella and Avery Olthof. She said they helped her through the whole race.
“It was our home course so it was going to be fun to race it,” Derwinski said. “We went out and just ran it.”
Karina James of Lowell won the race. The Olthof cousins finished second and third. Derwinski was right behind them in fourth, pacing a regional champion Crown Point.
“They just pulled me right along, I felt like,” Derwinski said. “If they weren’t there, it would’ve been a lot harder.”
Derwinski ran that race on a very wet course without spikes. She runs all of her races that way since she ruptured her Achilles tendon in eighth grade track. Spikes make her anxious so she always wears running shoes. She’s still been at the front of the pack of Bulldogs all season.
One look at Derwinski’s times over the last four seasons, it becomes clear that she does her best during important meets. She said she feels a responsibility this season, as Crown Point’s No. 1, to show up for her teammates.
“She knows how to show up when it counts the most. On the surface, she just doesn't seem to get nervous,” Lukowski said. “I think she’s confident. I think she knows she’s put in as good of quality work as she can. She knows herself well. That’s probably what I would credit that to.”
The exception was last season’s semistate race. Derwinski was dealing with a hip issue that happened two days before and finished 97th with a time of 21 minutes, 8 seconds. She went out well but fell back toward the end.
Derwinski and the Bulldogs hope to remedy that this weekend at New Prairie. Crown Point’s aim is to get to Terre Haute as a team. If it does, Derwinski will play a big role.
“The plan is to try our hardest. We’re going to go out and try to run as fast as we can,” Derwinski said. “We would love to qualify, obviously, but if we don’t I think as long as we all have a good strong race at semistate we’ll all be happy. I’ll be happy if everyone else is.”