Caitlyn Derwinski is Crown Point's 'silent assassin' in front of the pack

Derwinski ran that race on a very wet course without spikes. She runs all of her races that way since she ruptured her Achilles tendon in eighth grade track. Spikes make her anxious so she always wears running shoes. She’s still been at the front of the pack of Bulldogs all season.

One look at Derwinski’s times over the last four seasons, it becomes clear that she does her best during important meets. She said she feels a responsibility this season, as Crown Point’s No. 1, to show up for her teammates.

“She knows how to show up when it counts the most. On the surface, she just doesn't seem to get nervous,” Lukowski said. “I think she’s confident. I think she knows she’s put in as good of quality work as she can. She knows herself well. That’s probably what I would credit that to.”

The exception was last season’s semistate race. Derwinski was dealing with a hip issue that happened two days before and finished 97th with a time of 21 minutes, 8 seconds. She went out well but fell back toward the end.

Derwinski and the Bulldogs hope to remedy that this weekend at New Prairie. Crown Point’s aim is to get to Terre Haute as a team. If it does, Derwinski will play a big role.