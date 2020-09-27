Chesterton’s Ranta taking a mental leap

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The physical ability was always there for Chesterton junior Bailey Ranta.

She finished 16th in Terre Haute and 10th in Bloomington as a freshman. Her personal record (18 minutes, 27 seconds) is among the best in the area and improves several times each year.

Now an upperclassman, Ranta is refining her mental game.

“At the beginning of the season, I just had the mentality to race every race like it’s my last,” Ranta said. “I have to keep focusing on my training and not let anything negative get to me.”

She’s taking AP psychology in school and considering studying pediatric psychology in college. Purdue is recruiting her. She plans on reaching out to other schools.

“Last year, it was just all mental. I just want to see how (psychology) works and how I can improve in the mental aspect of running,” she said.

The root of her interest may be the Chesterton regional last season. Ranta was among the leaders at about the middle point of the race when she started feeling dizzy. She had trouble seeing and eventually fell to the ground.