Chesterton’s Ranta taking a mental leap

The physical ability was always there for Chesterton junior Bailey Ranta.
She finished 16th in Terre Haute and 10th in Bloomington as a freshman. Her personal record (18 minutes, 27 seconds) is among the best in the area and improves several times each year.
Now an upperclassman, Ranta is refining her mental game.
“At the beginning of the season, I just had the mentality to race every race like it’s my last,” Ranta said. “I have to keep focusing on my training and not let anything negative get to me.”
She’s taking AP psychology in school and considering studying pediatric psychology in college. Purdue is recruiting her. She plans on reaching out to other schools.
“Last year, it was just all mental. I just want to see how (psychology) works and how I can improve in the mental aspect of running,” she said.
The root of her interest may be the Chesterton regional last season. Ranta was among the leaders at about the middle point of the race when she started feeling dizzy. She had trouble seeing and eventually fell to the ground.
“I wasn’t where I should be, mentally, at that time. I put so much pressure on myself. I got so nervous that I wouldn’t do as well as I hoped that I felt it in my stomach. It was just horrible,” Ranta said. “There’s none of that this year. I have a better mentality. I have no pressure on me.”
She admitted that the episode was on her mind for the remainder of what would be a disappointing postseason. Ranta was behind 91 runners at the state meet.
“I think it definitely took a toll on her body for semistate. She wasn’t 100%. Even going into state, she still wasn’t 100%,” coach Lindsay Moskalick said. “She finished the last two races but I think in the back of her mind she was afraid that it might happen again.”
That’s all in the past now.
Moskalick said Ranta is a leader for the Trojans. It’s a new role but one that she’s embraced.
“I know that whenever Bailey comes to practice, she’s going to give 110%,” Moskalick said. “She’s gotten more mature this year, as a runner. She really knows she has what it takes to be up there with anyone. She’s executing what she needs to do to accomplish her goals this season.”
Those goals include a Duneland Athletic Conference championship, a state medal and a new Chesterton school record, which sits at 18 minutes, 6 seconds.
Ranta took a big step at the New Prairie Invitational on September 19. She won the Class 4A race, finishing well ahead of some of the best talent the northern third of Indiana has to offer. Ranta’s 18-minute, 39-second time was 22 seconds better than second-place finisher Kaylie Politza from Valparaiso.
Seeing former teammate Ashley Craycraft, now running for Ball State, in attendance to cheer for her was the boost Ranta needed.
“That was an awesome experience. I told my coach that came in a pretty close second to my freshman state performance,” Ranta said. “I don’t have any confidence issues any more. I know I can be the best of the best if I just trust myself and my abilities.”
