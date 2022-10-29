Cheyanne Stock, Valparaiso beat the numbers in state championship

Before the state cross country meet began Saturday at the LaVern Gibson course at Indiana State in Terre Haute, Valparaiso coach John Arredondo pulled aside his top runner, senior Cheyanne Stock.

“I said, ‘Top 15 is there for you. Go get a medal,’” Arredondo said.

Stock went and got it.

She was the best local finisher, crossing the line in 18 minutes, 22.7 seconds. That time was good enough for 14th place, the only medalist from the Region.

“I’ve never done something this big individually before. It just feels really good to be able to prove everything to myself, that I was able to do something great,” Stock said. “No one really expected it. I was predicted like 25th. Me and my coaches decided I could be better than that.”

As a team, the Vikings were seventh place with 247 points. That’s also a few spots higher than the statistical projections. Valparaiso No. 2 Grace Thomas finished 50th at 19:27. Elizabeth Ehrhardt was 59th at 19:32.

Arredondo said the Vikings’ annual goal is to finish in the top 10. He felt like his team’s ceiling was fifth or sixth and the floor was about 15th.

“I’m ecstatic,” Arredondo said. “I’m so happy. They did exactly what we talked about last night that they needed to do. There’s lots of smiles, lots of hugs, lots of happy tears. It’s a good ending to the year.”

A big mental hurdle for Stock was besting New Prairie’s Lillian Zelasko, to whom she finished second in each postseason race leading up to state. Zelasko was 21st at 18:42.8.

“It might just be because I had a good race and she didn’t, but it’s still a confidence boost. I never saw myself doing that because she’s performed super well,” Stock said. “I’m still proud of her. She’s still a great runner.”

The race got out fast, with the leaders hitting the first mile marker at 5:09.

Valparaiso chose to sit back through the first portion of the race. Stock was in 60th place after the first kilometer but said she remained confident and didn’t panic.

“I was inside, basically running on the line, feet in front of feet. My coaches were like, ‘Chey, you’re boxed in.’ I was like ‘No, don’t worry.’ I just kept running,” she said. “By two miles, I was 25th.”

Bishop Chatard’s Lily Cridge, an Oregon recruit, repeated as individual state champion. She approached the historical record of 17:08 with a 17:14.6 run. Delta’s Nicki Southerland was second at 17:17.5.

Morgan Township was the second-best local team, finishing in 19th place. Freshman Peyton Bucher was 25th at 18:51.9. Dana Abbring, a sophomore, ran a 19:55 to finish 89th for the Cherokees.

Hobart freshman Cassie Cohen finished 40th with a time of 19:16.5. Lila Gillisse, of LaPorte, was right behind Cohen at 19:17.1. Illiana Christian sophomore Ella Olthof was 66th at 19:37.4.

Lake Central was just outside the top 20 teams, finishing 21st with 509 points. Crown Point was 24th with 526.