GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Cheyanne Stock, Valparaiso stay hot at semistate

Cheyanne Stock, Valpo

Valparaiso's Cheyanne Stock drafts behind Northwestern's Hannah Moore. Stock would eventually pull away from Moore to finish second.

 David P. Funk, The Times

NEW CARLISLE — Semistate was another big race for Cheyanne Stock and Valparaiso.

Stock came to New Prairie predicted to finish fourth. The Vikings senior finished second, crossing the finish line at 18 minutes, 38.4 seconds. As a team, the Vikings lived up to the first-place prognosticated by the statistics.

“I just kicked in the whole way,” Stock said. “I knew it was my last time racing here. I might as well put it out there.”

Stock said she tried to stay with Northwestern’s Hannah Moore early.

“I think my strategy was to keep her in sight. I didn’t think I was going to be able to keep her that close,” Stock said. “My head started to get to me. I was getting tired and I started thinking ‘She’s going to get me.’ But then I was just like ‘Why? Why would I let her do that?’”

Stock didn’t let Moore do that and pulled away late.

Cheyanne Stock, Valpo

Cheyanne Stock crosses the finish line Saturday. The Valparaiso senior finished second individually, and the Vikings won as a team. 

Sunday, she committed to Loyola. Stock said Ramblers coaches told her to go out Saturday and beat “all the good people." Only New Prairies' Lillian Zelasko finished sooner.

Valparaiso’s Grace Thomas was eighth at 19:18.9. The Vikings won the Duneland Athletic Conference meet and every postseason meet so far as a team.

“We all motivate each other and make sure we come out with confidence,” Stock said. “We want to have a winner mentality. If we don’t, we’ve already lost the race.”

LaPorte sophomore Lila Gillisse came into the race with a goal of being in the top 10. She missed much of this season with a stress fracture in her tibia and at one point wasn’t sure she’d even run this fall.

Gillisse was just off the front of the pack and finished fifth at 19:02.2. She’ll advance as an individual.

Lila Gillisse, LaPorte

LaPorte sophomore Lila Gillisse strides at the New Prairie semistate Saturday. She finished fifth.

“I don’t know if I’m quite 100 percent but I’m getting there. I’m probably like 80 percent,” she said. “I did a ton of cross training so my aerobic was there, I just had to get my speed back.”

The New Prairie course is narrow in some parts. Gillisse said she made it a point to stay near the front so she wouldn’t have to push through the crowd.

“Last year at semistate, I did not get out hard and it was really booking it the last mile,” she said.

Morgan Township, Lake Central and Crown Point each advance to state as teams, as well. The Cherokees were second, Indians fifth and Bulldogs sixth. Illiana Christian sophomore Ella Olthoff and Hobart freshman Cassie Cohen move on as local individuals with Gillisse.

