From a glance at John Dearing's record, the LaPorte high school girls cross country coach could be a titan in his sport.
Dearing's record is reminiscent of those of Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski or former Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson.
Dearing recently earned the 1,000th win of his career. Unlike Krzyzewski and Jackson, however, Dearing hasn't been coaching cross country for decades. In fact, he hasn't been in his current post for even one decade. While calculating his career record this summer, Dearing realized he was approaching a quadruple-digit win total.
“I thought that was kind of funny,” Dearing said. “The pure numbers — and that's why it's kind of a joke — are because we run against so many different schools. For basketball, it would take you 40 years to coach and get to 1,000 wins. I've only been doing it for nine. It's way out of proportion.”
Cross country coaches can earn multiple wins at each meet. For example, a first-place finish at a 10-team meet earns a coach nine wins, while a ninth-place finish adds only one. Dearing said 100 wins per season will give a coach a winning record and that LaPorte has won about 70 percent of its matches since he took over.
Despite the inflated win total, Dearing has presided over a complete transformation in his time as head coach. Prior to Dearing's tenure, the Slicers hadn't had much success — assistant coach Becca Tuholski, a 2009 LaPorte graduate who ran cross country, said she was the team's only state participant her senior year. The Slicers never advanced to state as a team during Tuholski's career.
Since Dearing started, LaPorte has won two Duneland Athletic Conference titles, accounted for four conference MVP's and made five straight appearances in the IHSAA state finals. Dearing's program has accomplished all this while posting a combined 3.76 GPA for its runners.
“It's easy to underestimate John, but I think it's a mistake to do so. He's a very quiet guy,” said Kesling Middle School athletic director Mark Wilson, who has worked with Dearing for 26 years. “John is smart enough to realize that getting girls to run as much as they do, it takes a little bit of a different approach.”
Dearing said it can be difficult to attract new athletes to a sport characterized by countless miles of running. LaPorte athletic director Ed Gilliland praised his coach's recruiting ability, and Dearing tries to make the experience as fun as possible. Dearing often runs with his team during practices, and his players said they appreciate his dry sense of humor.
“Two of my sisters were on the first team Coach D had, and ever since then, they had talked about cross country,” senior runner Rachel Gerick said. “I was in elementary school then, I was excited and I started running. I've been looking forward to that ever since then.”
Dearing said former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is among those he admires, and his style seems to mirror the mild-mannered Dungy's. At the same time, he pushes runners to improve speed and endurance by crafting specific workout plans designed to prepare his team for anything.
“He really works them hard in the summer, and I think he's smart enough to realize the girls have to be drawn to this,” Wilson said. “They have to have fun. He definitely adds that, whereas maybe other coaches can't do that.”
On top of this, Dearing also coaches middle school basketball and soccer for Wilson. This is despite the rigors of the cross country season, which involves early-morning and evening practices and meets.
“He's always to places early,” Tuholski said. “We've got a meet where we've gotta leave at 5 in the morning, and he's there at 4 a.m. or 3:30 getting stuff ready to go.”
The Slicers head to Lowell this weekend for their fourth meet of the season. Dearing's 17-girl team has earned fourth- and fifth-place finishes at meets so far this season, even though it includes nine freshmen. Regardless of whether Dearing adds to his win total this weekend, the Slicers say the program continues to improve year after year.
“There's a lot of different ways to coach, and John just happens to be a little bit more laid back, a little quieter and not the type that would scream and yell at people,” Gilliland said. “He's not in this to build statistics. He's in it to run a good program and for the benefit of the kids.”