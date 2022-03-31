Crown Point senior wins ROTC Marine Option Scholarship

CROWN POINT — Cameron Zimmerman wasn't sure if he would be a student-athlete in college or join the Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

When he was offered the Naval ROTC Marine-Option scholarship, he quickly made up his mind. The $180,000 scholarship will cover the Crown Point High School senior's full tuition when he heads to Arizona State University this fall.

Before getting the scholarship, Zimmerman said he faced a hard choice. He has been running on the Crown Point track and field and cross country teams throughout high school, and was elevated to captain of the cross country team last fall.

“Right before I got the call that I got it, I was set on running in college, but I also had a feeling that I would get the scholarship,” Zimmerman said.

He found out in December, right after taking the ACT. Zimmerman said he was shocked at first, after he saw he had a missed call after the exam and called the number back.

“I just stood there for a minute and was like ‘really?’ I hung up and called my parents and told them about it,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said he only heard about the scholarship on a trip to North Carolina a few years ago. He said it interested him because he has always been an athlete and it seemed like a really good opportunity. He said he was grateful for his family and friends for pushing him throughout high school.

Zimmerman was one of three Indiana students to receive the award this year. Capt. Barak Breeden, executive officer of the Marine Corps Recruiting Station Indianapolis, noted that he was passionate about the award as an Indiana native who did not know about the scholarship when he was Zimmerman’s age.

In addition to taking regular classes, Zimmerman will take courses in naval sciences, ethics, management and maritime warfare. He will also have summer training, and, following college graduation, he will complete Officer Candidates School. Once commissioned, he will complete at least four years of active duty.

The scholarship requires applicants to have a combined SAT score of 1000 or an ACT minimum composite score of 22. They also must pass the Marine physical fitness test with a minimum score of 200.

Zimmerman received a perfect score on the physical fitness portion.

The application also required at least three letters of recommendation and two essays and had GPA and community involvement and philanthropic activity requirements.

This is the first time this scholarship has been awarded to a CPHS graduate.

“Cameron served our cross country and track teams well over the last four years,” Erik Forehand, Zimmerman’s cross country coach, said. “Distance running in and of itself takes a tremendous amount of commitment and discipline. I feel confident that Cameron will be successful in his future endeavors.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.