Crown Point's cross country captain balancing ROTC, running

CROWN POINT — Cameron Zimmerman may run in college. He may work in the Marines ROTC program. He hasn't decided.

Either way, the Crown Point senior gets to stay where he wants to be: in the gym. After an interview for this story, Zimmerman jumped right back into the squat rack to finish his set despite being the only one left in the Bulldogs' weight room.

“I like staying fit. I like working out a lot,” he said. “I go to training a couple times a week for the Marines. It’s fun and it’s a lot of hard work but I have a healthy balance between (that and cross country). It’s a lot but my parents, my coaches have been there. I have a lot of people behind me, helping me.”

Zimmerman is part of a strong stable of runners at Crown Point. The Bulldogs lost a talented class to graduation in the spring but the program is in a position to reload more than rebuild. Talent and motivation are still very much present, by all accounts.

The group should be competitive for team titles in most races.

“I think it’s more of a team effort (this year). I think all of us come together and we all have a role to play. I don’t feel like it’s a one-man job or just the seniors,” Zimmerman said. “I’m just another guy on the team.”