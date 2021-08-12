 Skip to main content
Crown Point's cross country captain balancing ROTC, running
alert top story urgent
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY | SEASON PREVIEW

Crown Point's cross country captain balancing ROTC, running

Cameron Zimmerman, Crown Point

Crown Point senior Cameron Zimmerman leads a Bulldogs group that's always thinking team first.

 David P. Funk, The Times

CROWN POINT — Cameron Zimmerman may run in college. He may work in the Marines ROTC program. He hasn't decided.

Either way, the Crown Point senior gets to stay where he wants to be: in the gym. After an interview for this story, Zimmerman jumped right back into the squat rack to finish his set despite being the only one left in the Bulldogs' weight room.

“I like staying fit. I like working out a lot,” he said. “I go to training a couple times a week for the Marines. It’s fun and it’s a lot of hard work but I have a healthy balance between (that and cross country). It’s a lot but my parents, my coaches have been there. I have a lot of people behind me, helping me.”

Zimmerman is part of a strong stable of runners at Crown Point. The Bulldogs lost a talented class to graduation in the spring but the program is in a position to reload more than rebuild. Talent and motivation are still very much present, by all accounts.

The group should be competitive for team titles in most races.

“I think it’s more of a team effort (this year). I think all of us come together and we all have a role to play. I don’t feel like it’s a one-man job or just the seniors,” Zimmerman said. “I’m just another guy on the team.”

He’s just another Bulldog, but Zimmerman will be a leader. Coach Erik Forehand said he’s developed a lot in the last six months or so.

“He really put it together this year, being incredibly focused and not just showing up and going through the motions but really thinking about what he’s doing and how he’s doing it,” Forehand said. “Because of that, it’s really paid off for him.”

Zimmerman made a jump between his sophomore and junior years, too, going from consistently posting times in the high 17-minute to low 18-minute range to routinely hitting the low 17-minute area. He attributes it to offseason work.

“That’s the big thing that (Forehand) stresses, showing up and working at summer training. That’s where you’re going to get the bulk of your improvement. That’s what I’ve been focusing on the last two years, to show up every day and work when others might not be working,” he said.

To that end, Zimmerman’s been a captain over the offseason, putting together team functions and keeping things going at practice, Forehand said.

“When it comes to the meets it becomes a competitive thing but at practice I’m mostly focused on running with the teammates, getting to know them and just working hard,” Zimmerman said.

Things are different on race day, though. His competitive side comes out and he runs to win. Forehand believes he can be a key contributor and have the best season he’s had, being that low stick in a lot of races.

“When I’m walking to the line, I kind of have a change of mood. I’m just focused on the race and I don’t think about anything outside of that,” he said. “I think about my teammates and where they are in the race, but I stay in my own lane and run the best race I can.”

For your information

Five Teams to watch

Chesterton -- The Trojans return five of their seven runners from a state-qualifying 2020 team. Cole Dolson, Evan O’Connor, and Jackson and Josh Tuck provide a solid base to build around.

Crown Point -- The class of 2021 took a lot of talent and leadership with it, but Crown Point has a solid group of runners left who should keep them near the top of the team standings in most races.

Munster -- After qualifying for state as a team, the senior-laden Mustangs bring back five of seven. Max Lindenmayer and Korey Allen are potent 1-2 punch at the top.

Morgan Township -- The Cherokees return six from the Rensselaer sectional championship squad, led by senior Owen Thomas. Morgan hopes to be the rare small school with a team state meet berth.

Valparaiso -- The Vikings are experienced, bringing back six of seven from a team that narrowly missed making it to Terre Haute.

10 Runners to watch

Jackson Bakker, senior, Lowell -- Bakker stayed under 17:00 in the postseason, including a 16:25 in the Crown Point regional, but struggled at state. He’ll look to bounce back.

Cole Dolson, senior, Chesterton -- A returning all-conference runner had top-five finishes at the sectional and regional last season. The Trojans will count on him to run in front.

Zach Dunn, senior, Merrillville -- Dunn was a state qualifier in 2020 and a regional qualifier in three events with the track team in the spring.

Justin Hoffman, senior, Kankakee Valley -- Hoffman almost qualified for the state meet as a junior despite dealing with a stress fracture for much of the season. He’ll look to remedy that as a senior.

Max Lindemayer, senior, Munster -- A returning state qualifier who lived under 17 minutes last fall. He’ll battle Bakker and Hoffman in the NCC.

Bryce Noble, senior, Hanover Central -- The 2020 Greater South Shore Conference individual champion hopes to return to state after just missing the cut as a junior.

Cole Raymond, senior, LaPorte -- Raymond usually beat everybody in the area last year who wasn’t named Lucas Guerra. He was the sectional and regional champ and finished third at the New Prairie semistate before posting a 16:21 in the state meet.

Anthony Saberniak, senior, Crown Point -- Saberniak posted a lot of single-digit finishes as a junior and was the second-best for the Bulldogs at state.

Owen Thomas, senior, Morgan Township -- A sectional champion in the 3,200-meter run in the spring, Thomas gives the Cherokees a chance in every race.

Brady Vroom, senior, Illiana Christian -- Top 10 finishes in the Vikings’ first sectional and regional races on this side of the state line have Vroom positioned to run with the area’s best this year.

