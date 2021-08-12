Crown Point's cross country captain balancing ROTC, running

CROWN POINT — Cameron Zimmerman may run in college. He may work in the Marines ROTC program. He hasn't decided.
Either way, the Crown Point senior gets to stay where he wants to be: in the gym. After an interview for this story, Zimmerman jumped right back into the squat rack to finish his set despite being the only one left in the Bulldogs' weight room.
“I like staying fit. I like working out a lot,” he said. “I go to training a couple times a week for the Marines. It’s fun and it’s a lot of hard work but I have a healthy balance between (that and cross country). It’s a lot but my parents, my coaches have been there. I have a lot of people behind me, helping me.”
Zimmerman is part of a strong stable of runners at Crown Point. The Bulldogs lost a talented class to graduation in the spring but the program is in a position to reload more than rebuild. Talent and motivation are still very much present, by all accounts.
The group should be competitive for team titles in most races.
“I think it’s more of a team effort (this year). I think all of us come together and we all have a role to play. I don’t feel like it’s a one-man job or just the seniors,” Zimmerman said. “I’m just another guy on the team.”
He’s just another Bulldog, but Zimmerman will be a leader. Coach Erik Forehand said he’s developed a lot in the last six months or so.
“He really put it together this year, being incredibly focused and not just showing up and going through the motions but really thinking about what he’s doing and how he’s doing it,” Forehand said. “Because of that, it’s really paid off for him.”
Zimmerman made a jump between his sophomore and junior years, too, going from consistently posting times in the high 17-minute to low 18-minute range to routinely hitting the low 17-minute area. He attributes it to offseason work.
“That’s the big thing that (Forehand) stresses, showing up and working at summer training. That’s where you’re going to get the bulk of your improvement. That’s what I’ve been focusing on the last two years, to show up every day and work when others might not be working,” he said.
To that end, Zimmerman’s been a captain over the offseason, putting together team functions and keeping things going at practice, Forehand said.
“When it comes to the meets it becomes a competitive thing but at practice I’m mostly focused on running with the teammates, getting to know them and just working hard,” Zimmerman said.
Things are different on race day, though. His competitive side comes out and he runs to win. Forehand believes he can be a key contributor and have the best season he’s had, being that low stick in a lot of races.
“When I’m walking to the line, I kind of have a change of mood. I’m just focused on the race and I don’t think about anything outside of that,” he said. “I think about my teammates and where they are in the race, but I stay in my own lane and run the best race I can.”