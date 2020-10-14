Crown Point's Jaelyn Burgos, Valparaiso's Brett Otterbacher verbally commit to Purdue

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she wasn't able to take an official visit, but Burgos has been to the campus in the past.

"I've gone down there for an indoor meet that we do during track, so I've seen their indoor track, and during the meet we'll walk around their campus and look around," Burgos said. "Plus, having Geno there, he's told me all about it."

As her senior cross country season winds down and with one more track campaign in the spring, Burgos has already put together an illustrious running career at Crown Point. She is a three-time state qualifier in cross country and two-time state qualifier in track.

Bulldogs coach Allison Florek said Burgos, like countless other athletes, was devastated when the IHSAA canceled spring sports April 2 due to COVID-19. Throughout the offseason, Burgos continued to train on her own, and Florek believes the senior's unwavering dedication is a big reason why she is a Division I recruit.