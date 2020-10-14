 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point's Jaelyn Burgos, Valparaiso's Brett Otterbacher verbally commit to Purdue
alert top story urgent
COLLEGE RUNNING

Crown Point's Jaelyn Burgos, Valparaiso's Brett Otterbacher verbally commit to Purdue

{{featured_button_text}}
Jaelyn Burgos, Crown Point

Crown Point's Jaelyn Burgos verbally committed to Purdue on Oct. 4.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Crown Point senior Jaelyn Burgos wasn't quite sure when she would make her college choice, but a little help from a friend helped sway her timing.

Former Bulldogs star and Purdue freshman Geno Christofanelli attended the Duneland Athletic Conference cross country meet on Oct. 3, when Burgos finished fifth individually. After the race, the two of them caught up, and Christofanelli reassured Burgos as she prepared to take the next step in her standout career.

One day later, Burgos verbally committed to the Boilermakers for cross country and track.

"Geno was there, and obviously he runs at Purdue, so after my performance at DAC I felt really good," Burgos said. "Then when I talked to him, he just said, 'Dude, if you want to do it, just do it.' So I was like, 'You know what? I might as well do it now.'"

Burgos couldn't help but laugh as she reflected on Christofanelli's successful recruiting pitch, but for the most part the choice really came down to how comfortable Purdue made her feel.

The senior, who also received interest from Ball State, admitted that it's still a bit intimidating to interact with Boilermakers cross country coach John Oliver and her future teammates. However, Burgos is certain that heading to Lafayette will help her maximize her potential as a student-athlete.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she wasn't able to take an official visit, but Burgos has been to the campus in the past.

"I've gone down there for an indoor meet that we do during track, so I've seen their indoor track, and during the meet we'll walk around their campus and look around," Burgos said. "Plus, having Geno there, he's told me all about it."

As her senior cross country season winds down and with one more track campaign in the spring, Burgos has already put together an illustrious running career at Crown Point. She is a three-time state qualifier in cross country and two-time state qualifier in track.

Bulldogs coach Allison Florek said Burgos, like countless other athletes, was devastated when the IHSAA canceled spring sports April 2 due to COVID-19. Throughout the offseason, Burgos continued to train on her own, and Florek believes the senior's unwavering dedication is a big reason why she is a Division I recruit.

"I could tell that anytime she talked about Purdue, she would just light up," Florek said. " ... Just seeing her verbally commit, I think she's excited to not only have a season this year (amid the coronavirus pandemic) but to be able to continue her career. For any any athlete, that's a huge relief to figure out where you're going, and I think that takes a little bit of the burden and stress off."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bulldogs will continue their season Saturday at the Crown Point Regional. Burgos is coming off a fourth-place finish at the Hebron Sectional but isn't satisfied.

"I want to break my (personal record of 18 minutes, 44 seconds), and make all-state again for my last year," Burgos said. "And then for track, I'm less than two seconds away from the mile record (5:05.28). I want to break that, and I also want to go to state again."

A family affair

Brett Otterbacher's parents, Scott and Chris, are Purdue graduates. His older brother, Max, is currently a sophomore at Purdue, and his twin sister, Cassie, will most likely attend Purdue, too.

So, when the Boilermakers offered Otterbacher a track scholarship, the Valparaiso senior couldn't pass up that opportunity. The star sprinter, who also received interest from Michigan, verbally committed to the Boilermakers roughly a month ago.

"We've kind of been a Purdue family, and they were actually the first school to reach out to me in this recruitment process," Otterbacher said. "So it really helped to know that a school that I've been to and I'm comfortable with was the first one reaching out."

Brett Otterbacher, Valparaiso

Valparaiso's Brett Otterbacher, left, verbally committed to Purdue about a month ago.

Otterbacher is a two-time state qualifier in track. As a freshman and sophomore, he finished fourth and third, respectively, at the state meet in the 400-meter dash.

The senior is also a wide receiver on the Vikings football team, which finished as the Class 5A state runner-up last year. Valparaiso will wrap up the regular season at Lake Central on Friday before opening postseason play at home against Michigan City on Oct. 30.

"I'm focused on finishing out high school strong," Otterbacher said. "I have my eyes on the (400) state title and potentially even the state record, along with some sectional and regional records along the way. In football, hopefully we have a great postseason run this year and maybe even make it back to (Lucas Oil Stadium) again. That would be an awesome experience."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Highland's Reilly Panozzo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts