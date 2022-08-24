Elizabeth Ehrhardt hopes to help take Valparaiso into rare air

VALPARAISO — The 3,200-meter relay team had just won a state championship for Valparaiso as Elizabeth Ehrhardt was preparing to run in the 1,600-meter race. It was a little overwhelming.

“She was a wreck,” coach John Arredondo said. “I just told her, ‘Breathe. Calm down. You’ve run in state finals before. This is nothing new. Once that gun goes off, you’re running.’ Had she been younger, I don’t think she would’ve recovered from that.”

Ehrhardt didn’t know where her coach was. She didn’t know where she was supposed to be. Things were spiraling. When Arredondo found her, his words helped. So did having a quick look around.

“I had a little bit of an anxiety attack but coach was very good at calming me down. He walked me to where I was supposed to go. I breathed and I saw all the other girls around me,” the Vikings junior said. “They were here to race and I was just like, ‘I’m here to race, too. I belong here.’”

Ehrhardt described it as a moment that helped some pieces of the puzzle fit into place. She finished 20th in that race but it was a bump in confidence that carried into the summer.

“You can only race as well as you think you’re going to and that gave me a boost I needed,” she said.

That trajectory actually started months earlier, though.

Last October, Ehrhardt was the second-best finisher for the Vikings in Terre Haute. Her 20-minute, 11.6 second run was top-100 and behind only teammate Kaylie Politza, who now runs for Oklahoma State.

Her time on the Lavern Gibson course was a surprise to everybody, including Ehrhardt.

“That’s when I first realized we might have something here,” Arredondo said. “I took her off to the side and told her she might have a chance to do something really neat in the next year or two.”

Ehrhardt already made a pretty significant jump once in her career, cutting almost a minute off of some of her times between her freshman to her sophomore seasons.

The improvement wasn’t a coincidence. In addition to just natural physical development, Ehrhardt began seeing a personal trainer and getting stronger. She upped her offseason mileage and Arredondo challenged her with different workouts.

“Coach A’s just been such a great coach. He gives you goals to work for and he gives you another reason to go to practice,” Ehrhardt said. “I’ve been very lucky from middle school all the way up til now to have older, faster girls to look up to and the stories of girls I didn’t even know. The whole (Valparaiso) program is a big thing to be a part of and I really enjoy that.”

The better Valparaiso middle schoolers often run with the high school team, so Arredondo has coached Ehrhardt since seventh grade. He’s watched her grow from a promising athlete to one that’s part of a front-running group of Vikings with seniors Grace Thomas and Cheyanne Stock and junior Anika Anderson.

They’re all capable of being the team’s No. 1 in any given race.

“That really helps a lot. It gives you people to not necessarily race against in practice but it gives you people to stay with. It gives you a marker to know where you’re at,” Ehrhardt said. “If I come up to Grace in a race, I know I’m doing good. Anika, Grace, Brooke (Byvoets), Meredith (Isley), we’re all always together and that pack mentality just gives you a reason to keep going.”

The individual goal for Ehrhardt is to run around 19:30 or below. All-Duneland Athletic Conference, all-sectional, all-regional and all-semistate honors are also on the checklist. An all-state designation would be icing on that cake.

As a team, the Vikings hope to qualify for state as a team again, where anything can happen.

“Our girls are not satisfied with how the state finals went last year. We battled injuries all year,” Arredondo said. “Our goal right now is just to stay healthy and if we can, I think we can actually be pretty good.”