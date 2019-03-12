HAMMOND — When Rudy Skorupa arrived at Lake Central he turned a dormant cross country program into a power in the loaded Region running scene.
Skorupa was new to cross country but brought high-level track & field experience as a long jumper at Morton and DePauw University, advancing to the state finals in 1968 and qualifying for the NCAA College Division Finals four times. By the time he finished his 39-year run as Indians head coach in 2013, L.C. had won 18 sectional titles and named its annual meet after him.
It all started with Skorupa's 1982 team, the first in school history to win a sectional. The group went on to finish runner-up at state in 1983, launching the Skorupa dynasty.
On Tuesday, the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame inducted Skorupa as part of its 2019 class, along with Albert Carpen, Dan Hernandez, Larry Hines Jr., Randall J. Lewis, James R. Murphy and Steve Runyon. Times sports reporter Robbie Weinstein spoke with Skorupa, who was also the longtime L.C. boys track and field coach, ahead of the ceremony.
Q: What moments from your career most stand out to you?
A: As an athlete, probably one of the highlights would've been qualifying for the state meet my junior year in the long jump. Didn't get a place or anything and didn't make it my senior year, but that was pretty neat. Of course, qualifying for the NCAA Finals in the College Division at that time was also one of the highlights for me.
As far as coaching goes, maybe many, many more highlights there, perhaps. Obviously, winning our first sectional, and then that (runner-up) year … because we had never done anything like that before. That's still very fresh in my memory, and of course there are about five, six guys from that team that we still see and get together with on a semi-regular basis.
Q: How do you build a program from the ground up?
A: It was odd, because as far as cross country goes, I did not do that in high school. I had been, that first year, teaching, and I had been the assistant track coach and the middle school wrestling coach. Then a week or two before school started the next year, the guy who had been the track and cross country coach left. So (L.C.) basically told me, "Here, do this."
There was a lot of studying, a lot of asking questions of people. Fortunately, there were about two or three really good programs in the area — Crown Point, Chesterton and Portage at that time had very good programs — so you just watched and see some thing they were doing.
Q: What do you think makes a good coach?
A: Somebody who can relate to the kids and convince them it's worthwhile, that there are a lot of benefits to doing the work necessary and seeing the benefits after all the hard work. Let them know that you're interested in them as a person and not just as an athlete. Those are the kinds of bonds that you develop.