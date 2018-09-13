Once a week last spring, Dave Bullock's phone would light up, a video call incoming from his daughter, Shelby.
The first time Dave Bullock got the call, he was surprised to see Shelby Bullock on an exercise bike, sweat cascading off her. Shelby Bullock was fighting through a hamstring injury, yet she was working harder than ever.
“It was one of those things where she could have just said, ‘Dad, season’s over. I’m done,” Dave Bullock said. “I’m looking at her like, ‘Holy cow, this has got to be misery.’”
Shelby Bullock is known for her intense dedication to running, and the results show. A two-sport star at Chesterton, Shelby Bullock was all-state in cross country last year and holds the school record with a 10-minute, 52-second 2-mile time. Last season, she led Chesterton to the state cross country meet for the first time in nine years.
Yet last year was only Shelby Bullock's second running cross country. She played soccer her freshman year before former cross country coach Brian Carden convinced her to switch. During track season, Shelby Bullock effortlessly kept up with the team's longer-distance runners — with a full cross country training regimen, she has morphed into one of the area's best runners. Shelby Bullock finished first individually at a meet in Lowell on Saturday and is determined to finish in the state's top 15 runners this year.
“Chesterton cross country, both boys and girls, is deeply rooted in history,” Chesterton athletic director Garry Nallenweg said. “She’s right there amongst some of the better cross country runners that Chesterton High School has had.”
Shelby Bullock's 2-mile time surpassed a record previously held by her coach, Lindsay Moskalick. The former Crown Point coach and Indiana University stand-out was a student of Dave Bullock's at Westchester Intermediate School and took over the cross country post two weeks ago after coach Maggie Wolgamot's family moved to Kentucky.
Moskalick said Chesterton's runners recognized her as the coach that screamed a lot at meets, but the players have already taken to her — Shelby Bullock and Moskalick said runners have already seen 1- to 4-minute improvements in their times.
As Shelby Bullock claimed the individual win at Lowell, Chesterton tied for first as a team, falling to second place due to a tiebreak. Moskalick ran between mile markers the whole time despite cartilage damage in her knee that will require surgery, encouraging and exhorting her runners all the way.
““It’s nice, because I’ll have a workout, and I’ll be dying, and she’s coming up on her bike,” Shelby Bullock said. “That helps a lot. Maybe in the race I can imagine her on her bike.”
While Shelby Bullock credits her coaches with having helped her refine her training and improve her times, she goes beyond Moskalick's suggestions and physical training in search of anything that can give her an advantage.
During Shelby Bullock's sophomore year, she had an experience that shaped this approach when her family drove to Chicago for a presentation by Olympic long-distance runner Shalane Flanagan. Shelby Bullock had only just picked up cross country and met Flanagan, who was speaking about her new cookbook, “Run fast. Eat slow.”
Ever since, Shelby Bullock has created her own nutritional plan. She and her mother, Christine, spend many nights thumbing through Flanagan's recipes and bringing them to life.
“They go through that book, and they’ve done probably meals from 75 percent of the recipes in the book,” Dave Bullock said. “She’s really good about taking care of herself and that type of thing and getting ready for race day.”
Those who know Shelby Bullock gush about her dedication and focus when it comes to her sports. Nallenweg praised her as a role model who “represents Chesterton High School as well as any student-athlete we have.”
Shelby Bullock's father said she has mentioned wanting to become a cross country coach herself someday and that schools such as Indiana and Purdue are actively recruiting her.
“As a parent, when she’s cross-training and she’s working so hard, sometimes I think, ‘Is this worth it?’” Dave Bullock said. “But honestly, at the end of a good race when she has a big, old smile on her face and she looks really happy and excited about her race, I realize how worthwhile it is.”