Ava Gilliana can’t explain it.
Neither can Valparaiso girls cross country coach Boomer Nellessen.
Try as they might, neither can wrap their heads around how Gilliana, a Valparaiso junior, and one of the most dominant runners in the area since she began her high school career, has struggled at the state meet in her first two seasons. Struggle, of course being a relative word when other runners would only dream of finishing 31st as a freshman and 46th as a sophomore.
“The state course (LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute) has been, for whatever reason, it’s been a thorn in her side,” Nellessen said. “The mental side of it has been difficult, but the plan is for her to slay that dragon this year.”
Gilliana burst on the scene as a freshman in 2016 as a solid No. 2 runner for the Vikings behind former star Logan Ferngren. Gilliana finished 31st in the state finals with a time of 19 minutes, 11.7 seconds and had high hopes going into her sophomore season.
Those hopes looked to be in full bloom when she won the Rudy Skorupa Invitational (18:38.0) to start the season. The sophomore finished first or second in six of her first seven races of the year, including a personal-record of 18:13.4 at the New Prairie Semistate. All of this was setting the stage for what was supposed to be an electrifying run at the state finals.
“I’m really big on routine and I don’t like to change anything about it,” Gilliana said. “Before the race I had everything going normal. Everything I do before a race affects how I race that day. I had a good mindset, and then we started the race. Maybe a mile and a half in, I don’t know what it was; maybe it was a mental block, maybe it was something else. I just lost it.”
Gilliana actually shaved 11.4 seconds off her time from her freshman season to sophomore year, but she dropped 15 spots in the standings. Valparaiso, which had finished sixth as a team in 2016, now finished 12th in 2017.
“Freshman year state was a race that went well for me, but sophomore year was just not how I wanted it to go,” Gilliana said. “To finish 12th overall as a team, it was heartbreaking for me and my teammates, but it’s also made us stronger as a team, stronger as a whole.”
Gilliana bounced back at the state track meet last spring where she took second in the 1,600 meters (4:52.54) and 13th in the 800 (2:18.35). Now, with Ferngren starting her career at Butler, Gilliana has emerged as the leader of a talented, but youthful, Valparaiso team that will have three sophomores (Hannah Fitzgerald, Sarah Worthington, Emily Worthington) battling for that spot at the top of the lineup.
“It’s definitely different without Logan, but it’s great to have the Worthington twins up there with me,” Gilliana said. “I know this year is going to be different and it’s going to be harder, but my mental state is where it needs to be. It’s what I’ve been focusing on all year.”
Nellessen has seen positive progression from his lead runner in every aspect of her performance. From the way she runs, to the way she is attacking the mental side of races as well as lifting up her teammates, Nellessen is confident Gilliana will put together her best state run of her career so far.
“She had such a great track season and has really carried that over,” Nellessen said. “She’s the lead dog for us now. She really has progressed as a leader. The dynamics on our team is different and it’s been fun to watch everything take shape.”