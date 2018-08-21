PORTAGE — Destiny Washington came into Tuesday at not even 65 percent by her own estimation.

Scouting the girls cross country season

Five teams to watch

Valparaiso

Junior Ava Gilliana leads a strong team that is itching to get back to the state podium for the first time since 2011. A trio of talented sophomores will drive the Vikings this year.

Lowell

Seniors Jordyn Boyer and Annalise James will pace a deep Lowell team that has designs on getting back to state for the third time in program history. Junior Brooke Hayden is another runner to watch for the Red Devils.

Chesterton

Chesterton boasts three sophomores that burst on the scene as freshmen last season. The youthful Trojans (Kara Krol, Nalani Malackowski, Taylor Edwards) will continue to follow the lead of senior Shelby Bullock, a 13th-place finisher at state last year.

Crown Point

Another Region team that is relying on a trio of sophomores behind upperclassmen Maddie Russin and Anna DeMars. Jaelyn Burgos, Catherine Koteski and Elizabeth Leitzel all finished in the top 100 at the New Prairie Semistate.

LaPorte

The Slicers have qualified for state in each of the last five years, but graduation has taken a toll this season. Seniors Shelby Riehle and Rachel Gerick lead the way.

Five runners to watch

Jordan Boyer, Lowell, Sr.

Boyer led all Region returning runners with a ninth-place finish at last year's state finals with a time of 18:23.

Shelby Bullock, Chesterton, Sr.

Bullock finished in 13th place at the 2017 state finals, less than three seconds off finishing in the top 10.

Maddie Russin, Crown Point, Jr.

Russin had her breakout moment at the 2018 state track finals when she came from behind to win the 800 meter championship. The junior is looking to get back to All-State honors after finished 23rd in the cross-country state finals as a freshman.

Hailey Orosz, Wheeler, So.

Orosz arrived on the scene in a big way last year, leading the Bearcats with a 58th-place finish in the state finals. Orosz had a time of 19:09.3.

Hannah Roth, Lake Central, Jr.

Roth is the top runner on a Lake Central team that barely missed the state finals last season. The junior is one of six top returners on the team this season.