Hanover's Noble has running on the brain

CEDAR LAKE — Bryce Noble is thinking about the next race.

The Hanover Central junior has a weekend routine. He always checks the times of his rivals and potential opponents online. He compares them to previous times from the same runners on the same courses.

“I try to predict what types of kids and how many kids I’ll have around me. I spend the whole week formulating a race plan,” he said. “It doesn’t always go exactly as planned but I have a pretty good idea of how the race is going to go before it even starts by looking at times, knowing kids and how they race.”

Most of the time, though, that preparation is about motivating himself for the next race.

“I know what kids I can’t let get too far ahead of me, which ones will and will not go out fast,” Noble said. “You start to know which kids are hill runners and which ones have good kicks. But mostly, once in the race it’s about you and what you can do. It’s more just me and what I can do to put myself in a position to be successful.”

Noble made big cuts to his times from his freshman to sophomore season. He did it again from his sophomore to junior season.