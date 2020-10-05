Hanover's Noble has running on the brain

CEDAR LAKE — Bryce Noble is thinking about the next race.
The Hanover Central junior has a weekend routine. He always checks the times of his rivals and potential opponents online. He compares them to previous times from the same runners on the same courses.
“I try to predict what types of kids and how many kids I’ll have around me. I spend the whole week formulating a race plan,” he said. “It doesn’t always go exactly as planned but I have a pretty good idea of how the race is going to go before it even starts by looking at times, knowing kids and how they race.”
Most of the time, though, that preparation is about motivating himself for the next race.
“I know what kids I can’t let get too far ahead of me, which ones will and will not go out fast,” Noble said. “You start to know which kids are hill runners and which ones have good kicks. But mostly, once in the race it’s about you and what you can do. It’s more just me and what I can do to put myself in a position to be successful.”
Noble made big cuts to his times from his freshman to sophomore season. He did it again from his sophomore to junior season.
He finished fifth at the New Prairie Invitational on Sept. 19 with a time of 16 minutes, 29.5 seconds. That’s 24 seconds better than he did in the same race as a sophomore.
“He does what he’s supposed to do to get better. He puts in the miles. He has a game plan,” Wildcats coach Steve Foulds said. “We’re planning to make a bigger jump (for the postseason).”
Noble spent the last two winters in the basketball gym. He says it helped him stay in condition during a time of year when a lot of runners have trouble getting a good workout.
He lost the hoops postseason and all of the track season to the pandemic. That took away his competitive outlet. Noble went a little too hard with spring workouts, leading to minor knee and ankle injuries.
“I set really high goals, knowing that the summer and the offseason is the time to put in the work, put in the big mileage,” he said. “(The injuries) weren’t the end of the world but they weren’t fun to deal with, either. Once I got back into it, I think I had a pretty good summer.”
Noble was a state qualifier last season. He feels like he underperformed in finishing 128th. This year will be different, he said, having run in Terre Haute a few times. He's more familiar with the course and environment.
Foulds wants to see Noble finish in the top 75.
“You’ve got to set those big goals because if you keep setting small ones, you’re never going to get anywhere,” Noble said. “I can’t wait to see what’ll happen the next few times I go (to the Gibson course).”
