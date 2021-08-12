Here's a look at the top boys cross country teams and runners in 2021

Here's are five teams to watch this season.

Chesterton

The Trojans return five of their seven runners from a state-qualifying 2020 team. Cole Dolson, Evan O’Connor, and Jackson and Josh Tuck provide a solid base to build around.

Crown Point

The class of 2021 took a lot of talent and leadership with it, but Crown Point has a solid group of runners left who should keep them near the top of the team standings in most races.

Munster

After qualifying for state as a team, the senior-laden Mustangs bring back five of seven. Max Lindenmayer and Korey Allen are potent one-two punch at the top.

Morgan Township

The Cherokees return six from the Rensselaer sectional championship squad, led by senior Owen Thomas. Morgan hopes to be the rare small school with a team state meet berth.

Valparaiso

The Vikings are experienced, bringing back six of seven from a team that narrowly missed making it to Terre Haute.

Here are 10 runners to watch this season.