Here's a look at the top boys cross country teams and runners in 2021

Here's are five teams to watch this season.
Chesterton
The Trojans return five of their seven runners from a state-qualifying 2020 team. Cole Dolson, Evan O’Connor, and Jackson and Josh Tuck provide a solid base to build around.
Crown Point
The class of 2021 took a lot of talent and leadership with it, but Crown Point has a solid group of runners left who should keep them near the top of the team standings in most races.
Munster
After qualifying for state as a team, the senior-laden Mustangs bring back five of seven. Max Lindenmayer and Korey Allen are potent one-two punch at the top.
Morgan Township
The Cherokees return six from the Rensselaer sectional championship squad, led by senior Owen Thomas. Morgan hopes to be the rare small school with a team state meet berth.
Valparaiso
The Vikings are experienced, bringing back six of seven from a team that narrowly missed making it to Terre Haute.
Here are 10 runners to watch this season.
Jackson Bakker, senior, Lowell — Bakker stayed under 17:00 in the postseason, including a 16:25 in the Crown Point regional, but struggled at state. He’ll look to bounce back.
Cole Dolson, senior, Chesterton — A returning all-conference runner had top-five finishes at the sectional and regional last season. The Trojans will count on him to run in front.
Zack Dunn, senior, Merrillville — Dunn was a state qualifier in 2020 and a regional qualifier in three events with the track team in the spring.
Justin Hoffman, senior, Kankakee Valley — Hoffman almost qualified for the state meet as a junior despite dealing with a stress fracture for much of the season. He’ll look to remedy that as a senior.
Max Lindenmayer, senior, Munster — A returning state qualifier who lived under 17 minutes last fall. He’ll battle Bakker and Hoffman in the NCC.
Bryce Noble, senior, Hanover Central — The 2020 Greater South Shore Conference individual champion hopes to return to state after just missing the cut as a junior.
Evan O'Connor, sophomore, Chesterton — O'Connor came on late during his freshman season but finished in the top 100 at the state meet with a time of 16:55.
Cole Raymond, senior, LaPorte — Raymond usually beat everybody in the area last year who wasn’t named Lucas Guerra. He was the sectional and regional champ and finished third at the New Prairie semistate before posting a 16:21 in the state meet.
Owen Thomas, senior, Morgan Township — A sectional champion in the 3,200-meter run in the spring, Thomas gives the Cherokees a chance in every race.
Brady Vroom, senior, Illiana Christian — Top 10 finishes in the Vikings’ first sectional and regional races on this side of the state line have Vroom positioned to run with the area’s best this year.
Gallery: The Times' best prep sports photos of the 2020-21 school year
Our favorite photos from a photogenic prep sports season.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic fall prep sports season in the Region.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic winter prep sports season in the Region.
Our favorite photos from a photogenic spring prep sports season in the Region.