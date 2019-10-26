NEW CARLISLE — Friendly competition drives Lucas Guerra, he says.
The Highland junior had just that at Saturday's New Prairie Semistate, as he led a front pack that included several Region runners. Guerra crossed the finish line first, posting a time of 15 minutes, 31.8 seconds.
“There was a bigger group of people to work with here than there was at the regional. Last week, it was just me trying to push the pace myself,” Guerra said. “That atmosphere (of running in a crowd) just kept pushing me.”
The plan was to get out front early and make it a fast race. Guerra did that, spending most of the race in the lead.
“I knew if I set the pace early on, everyone would know ‘Hey, if you’re going to win this race, you’re not going to run some slow time,’” he said.
Guerra bested rival Gabriel Sanchez, who was the favorite coming into the meet. The Lowell senior won the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet last month and the Crown Point Regional last week. Guerra finished second in both of those races.
“It felt amazing. I’ve been hunting down a win this season since the Lowell invite (Sept. 14),” Guerra said. “Today was just a great day for me.”
Sanchez finished third at 15:49.4.
“I’m not sure I’m happy (with my race). There’s definitely a lot to take away from it,” Sanchez said. “We just went out really fast. Hill after hill, everyone was just gunning it. There was no time to relax and catch your breath. Maybe it went out too fast. It just wasn’t my day today, I guess.”
Sanchez called it an “off day” and said he’s motivated for the state meet next week.
“For the past few weeks, (Guerra and I) have been kind of going at it. For the most part, I’ve come up with the dub,” he said. “Today, he brought it.”
Crown Point took the top spot in the team event, with senior Genesio Christofanelli finishing between Guerra and Sanchez at 15:40.9.
Valparaiso finished second, Chesterton third and Lake Central sixth to qualify for state. Local individual qualifiers were LaPorte's Cole Raymond, Griffith’s Jonathan Baxter, Covenant Christian’s Kohler Peterson, Munster's Maxwell Lindemayer and Hanover Central's Bryce Noble.
“A state title would mean everything to me,” Guerra said. “That would just cap off an amazing season.”