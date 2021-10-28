Historic run: Morgan Township cross country becomes first boys team to make state in 99 years

Witt returned to the head coaching duties after two years away from the program. Thomas said the coaches who bridged the gap were good but didn’t have the experience Witt brings. His presence gave the team confidence.

“This season, I wanted to emphasize a sense of culture. Morgan Township cross country has never really had a defined culture," Thomas said. "People think we’re a small school and we never really have a chance but we put in just as good of workouts as anyone. It doesn’t matter if it’s against Carmel or Washington Township, we’re going to give it our all.”

To that end, the Cherokees started hosting pasta dinners on Friday nights. Thomas encouraged teammates to spend time together and tried to help instill a new mindset within the team.

“We call each other brothers. I would do anything for my No. 2 man. I would do anything for my No. 10 man,” Thomas said. “We really don’t see that pecking order. When you get it out of your head that ‘Owen’s No. 1 and Josh is No. 2,’ you leave room to thrive. You don’t settle. It pushes everyone. Everyone has one common goal and that’s to go to state.”

Put a big green checkmark on the to-do list.