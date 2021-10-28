Historic run: Morgan Township cross country becomes first boys team to make state in 99 years

VALPARAISO — They didn't let it hit the century mark.
Morgan Township High School was founded in 1922. In the 99 years since, no Cherokees boys team in any sport ever played for a state championship.
That will change Saturday when Morgan Township's cross country team steps to the starting line at the LaVern Gibson course in Terre Haute.
“We made history. Everyone is behind us and supporting us. It feels super great to be a part of something bigger than yourself,” senior Owen Thomas said. “Cross country is arguably Morgan Township’s most successful sport but when you go to a small school, basketball is everything. It’s pretty cool to be in the limelight for cross country.”
The team will be sent off Friday with a celebration. There are posters and signs in and around the school.
“It’s something we talked about at the beginning of the season, in the summer when we were doing our training,” coach Bob Witt said. “We knew there was a lot of potential there. We just had to work really hard to get to that point.”
Thomas paces the Cherokees. He was the Rensselaer Sectional champion and finished seventh at last week’s New Prairie Semistate. Morgan didn't sneak into state as a team, either. It finished fourth. Six teams advance.
In New Carlisle, Thomas sat in second behind eventual winner Cole Raymond from LaPorte for much of the race. He fell back late and clocked in at 16 minutes, 27 seconds.
“I really wanted to be top three,” he said. “Breaking 16 minutes has been my goal all year. I’ve got one more shot to do it. It was a good time but I was prioritizing placement.”
Morgan Township’s No. 2 runner, senior Josh Kutkiewicz, was eight seconds behind Thomas. It was a new personal record for Kutkiewicz and good enough to finish 13th. His points were key to the Cherokees’ advancement to state.
Ty Ivanyo ran a 16:51 race and all five of Morgan’s runners were in the top 75.
“We knew that LaPorte and Valpo were pretty much a lock (for state) and Chesterton wasn’t too bad. After that, there was a bubble we were in all season of about six or seven teams who could potentially make it out. We had to run a good race, which they did,” Witt said.
Morgan came just short of qualifying for state in 2017, finishing seventh as a team at New Prairie. This season’s group knew early on that it had the talent to make another run.
Witt returned to the head coaching duties after two years away from the program. Thomas said the coaches who bridged the gap were good but didn’t have the experience Witt brings. His presence gave the team confidence.
“This season, I wanted to emphasize a sense of culture. Morgan Township cross country has never really had a defined culture," Thomas said. "People think we’re a small school and we never really have a chance but we put in just as good of workouts as anyone. It doesn’t matter if it’s against Carmel or Washington Township, we’re going to give it our all.”
To that end, the Cherokees started hosting pasta dinners on Friday nights. Thomas encouraged teammates to spend time together and tried to help instill a new mindset within the team.
“We call each other brothers. I would do anything for my No. 2 man. I would do anything for my No. 10 man,” Thomas said. “We really don’t see that pecking order. When you get it out of your head that ‘Owen’s No. 1 and Josh is No. 2,’ you leave room to thrive. You don’t settle. It pushes everyone. Everyone has one common goal and that’s to go to state.”
Put a big green checkmark on the to-do list.
That doesn’t mean Morgan Township is heading down I-65 with nothing left to prove, though. David plans to bring his sling with him to Vigo County.
“We’re definitely trying to make some noise,” Thomas said. “I want to show what 1A Morgan Township is all about.”