Hobart's Cassie Cohen doesn't run for time or place — just for fun

NEW CARLISLE — Cassie Cohen wins a lot, especially lately. But for the Hobart freshman, the aim isn’t to be the first one to cross the finish line. It’s about having a good time. The first-place ribbons are almost incidental.

“I think I’ve realized it’s not all about winning. It’s not about who’s the fastest,” Cohen said. “It’s more about the team and having fun while you run, not worrying too much about your place and time. That is a big part of it but I just think it’s really about fun.”

That’s an attitude that’s developed over time, Cohen said. It’s been instilled in her by coaches both at Hobart and during middle school.

“They always stay positive and help me learn how to become a better racer, a better athlete,” Cohen said.

It's worked. Cohen is a better runner than most. As evidence of that, she'll run for a chance at a state championship at the LaVern Gibson course Saturday at Indiana State University in Terre Haute.

She finished 12th at the New Prairie Semistate last week to advance as an individual. Morgan Township’s Peyton Bucher was the only freshman to beat Cohen’s time of 19 minutes, 28.3 seconds.

Cohen said she had little strategy going into the race.

“Just go to state, that was the main goal,” Cohen said.

Her time in the semistate race shows significant improvement over just this fall. Cohen had two previous runs at New Prairie, finishing at 21:25.4 and 19:57.7. The course is notoriously difficult, with the infamous Agony Hill, the Snake Pit and other challenges.

“I felt good for the first mile (at semistate). After that, I was starting to get really tired. The hills were killing me,” she said.

The hills are almost as tough as Cohen’s been on the competition for most of the season.

She first turned heads in the local scene on Sept. 10 at Lowell’s Bob Thomas Invitational. She won that race, outkicking LaPorte’s Brenna Sobecki to win by a second. That pair was about 30 seconds in front of the Lake Central duo of Addison Roth and Nikki Vollrath.

The win gave Cohen a jolt of confidence and the victories only continued, especially as the meets became more important.

She won the Northwest Crossroads Conference race by almost a minute. She set a personal record at the Hebron Sectional, where she finished first at 18:58. Then, she won the Crown Point Regional at Lemon Lake to set herself up as a contender at New Prairie.

“(High school cross country has) been a lot more fun than I thought,” Cohen said. “The three miles, it’s not as hard as I thought it was going to be to run. I did not expect to win any races. I thought I was going to be near mid-pack.”

Running in the state race was such a distant dream for Cohen a few months ago that it still wasn’t quite real enough on Saturday for her to speak to goals or target any specific time. She’ll genuinely be happy just to run.

“I don’t really have a plan. I just kind of want to run there,” she said. “I’m excited to just see the competition. I’ve never been there before.”