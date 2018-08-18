With the start of the school year comes the beginning of a very regimented routine for Lowell senior Dustin Hudak.
The multi-sport athlete begins every morning with a trip to the basketball gym to get some shots up while many of his classmates are still sleeping. After seven hours of being in school, Hudak trades out his sneakers for running shoes and hits the ground running for cross country training. He’ll then wind up his day with a trip to the weight room to work on different muscle groups before he hits the books to complete his homework. Sleeping is an option, as well.
All day, every day. Hudak is a machine.
“I pulled him aside one time and I told him that I hope he realizes how amazing it is that he is so versatile,” Lowell cross country coach Jake Rakoczy said. “He’s just consistently going.”
It’s what Hudak knows. He’s been around sports his entire life. The son of Wheeler football coach Adam Hudak, he played football growing up before falling in love with basketball, a sport which he plans on continuing to play in college. Then there’s cross country, the sport he’s competed in since he was a young child. Hudak has qualified for national cross country meets on numerous occasions, including winning the national championship for his age group when he was 8.
“I love basketball, but cross country is great,” Hudak said. “It’s hard (doing both), they’re different from one another. You’re working out different things. Cross country really helps me get in shape.”
Rakoczy laughs when he considers that Hudak needs anything to help him get in shape. The Lowell senior pushes himself year-round and is often one of the top athletes when fall practices begin.
“He played a lot of basketball this summer, but that’s just how Dustin grew up,” Rakoczy said. “I’ve always known him to be a hard worker. He played a lot of ball this summer, but then he’d come over (to us) and jump in and do a 10-mile run without any problems.”
While the athletic part has never been a problem for Hudak, now the senior is tasked with becoming a leader in his final year with the Red Devils. Lowell has made the state finals for the last three seasons and the Red Devils once again have designs on a deep postseason run. Juniors Gabe Sanchez and Jacob Durr have a lot to say about Lowell’s success this season, but they’ll be following Hudak’s lead.
“It’s a lot different now to be a senior and to have that responsibility,” Hudak said. “Now I’m the leader and it’s a new set of expectations.”
Rakoczy believes that Hudak is up for the challenge, and it’s a challenge that the coach has been eagerly anticipating since Hudak arrived at Lowell as a freshman several years ago.
“I was talking about this with our coaches the other day,” Rakoczy said. “When Hudak came in here, he was this quiet freshman phenom and the older guys took him under their wing. Every year he’s had older guys above him, but now he’s the guy and it’s exciting to watch this. It will be a fun year for him.”