Illiana Christian’s Fritz Olthof back to the front of the pack after mystery illness

DYER — Last season was tough for Fritz Olthof, but he’s better for it.

The Illiana Christian senior was once a promising underclassman, scoring for the Vikings in the semistate race as a sophomore. Then, injury and illness derailed his junior season.

A deep cut on his shin that required stitches came just before the start of the campaign. Not long after, he got sick. He’s still not sure what it was. Doctors tested for COVID-19, mononucleosis and “just a bunch of things,” but couldn’t figure it out. Toward the end of that, he got pneumonia.

That affected his lung capacity, which in turn hurt his speed and endurance. Olthof wasn’t himself until track season.

“It was definitely defeating,” he said. “It also let me step back a little bit. I’ve always relied on just being skilled in the sport and not worrying about the little things. When I realized I didn’t have the skill, it let me focus on doing stretches properly, on eating right, just doing all the little things.”

His speed is back and he’s still doing all those little things. It shows. Olthof was 10th at the Crown Point Invitational Aug. 13 at Lemon Lake, tops for the Vikings. He paced his team again at LaPorte’s Jack Bransford Invitational last week, finishing sixth overall at 16 minutes, 52.5 seconds

“Fritz is very competitive, very driven, just a go-getter who’s not afraid to work,” coach Jorge Ramos said. “There’s no quit to this boy. He’ll just keep going.”

Olthof takes over the Vikings No. 1 spot this season with the graduation of Brady Vroom. Few outside of the Illiana Christian circle expected that last fall.

He turned in the seventh-best time of the seven Vikings runners at last year’s New Prairie Semistate. He was fifth-best the week before at the Crown Point Regional and three teammates finished before him at the Hebron Sectional. He was the No. 5 finisher for Illiana at the Greater South Shore Conference meet.

“In the past, it was almost like I didn’t really like to run races. I just liked running with my teammates,” Olthof said. “This year, I look forward to races a lot and just seeing what I can do. I’m just trying to make the most of it. I look forward to races now.”

Had Olthof been running at 100% last season, Illiana Christian may have had a shot to qualify for state as a team. But the Vikings don’t like to look back.

Individually, he’s hoping to post a time around 16:15 before he graduates. If he does that at New Prairie, it would likely be enough to advance to Terre Haute as a individual.

“(Olthof’s) mental game has changed. He’s going to figure out a way to get from A to B,” Ramos said. “Our ultimate goal would be to make it to the state level but we’ve got to see how much these guys can progress. You never know.”

For now, Olthof is just taking his senior season in, he said. He plays basketball, too, but college sports aren’t part of the plan. Friends and relatives have explained the time commitment required to be a collegiate athlete and it’s not for him. He’d rather concentrate on his business or construction management studies.

His priorities are a little different than they used to be. As a bigger runner, he knows his best chance to advance to state is probably as a middle-distance runner in track, anyway.

“If I didn’t advance to state this year, I wouldn’t be heartbroken over it,” he said. “In the end, I think I would just be content with whatever I do because I know that I’ve put in my best effort. I’ve done everything I could and I know that I’ve learned a lot more valuable things throughout the season that will stick with me longer than just the times that I ran.”