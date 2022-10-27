Jalen Strietelmeier journey to state as a sophomore started just as his freshman year ended

HIGHLAND — The Highland cross country team was sitting in a Buffalo Wild Wings after a race last fall. Most of the Trojans were enjoying some chicken and talking about the White Sox and college football games on the TVs.

Then-freshman Jalen Strietelmeier sidled over to coach Cristian Zendejas. He wanted to talk about something else.

“He said ‘Hey, what can I do to go to state?’” Zendejas said. “We talked for two hours over here while all of the team was over there having fun. We were over here talking about training, cross country tactics, what to do. That’s when it hit me, when I knew this kid was special.”

Strietelmeier’s ninth-grade season wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t what he wanted. His times were admirable but nowhere near the top in the area. He was one spot away from qualifying for the semistate. In the spring, he was just above the cut for the regional in the 1,600-meter run.

Being so close bugged him. So he set out to get better.

“Over the summer, I put in the work 24/7. I was working out. I was running. I wanted it bad,” Strietelmeier said. “I didn’t want to have that feeling ever again to know I was one spot off.”

The effect was immediate and obvious.

Strietelmeier took two minutes off his times in some races this year. He was top five in nearly every meet and seventh at the Crown Point regional, advancing to the New Prairie semistate comfortably.

“A lot of that was failure. There were so many times when he wanted to be great but he was just so young,” Zendejas said. “We went into meets last year and I said, ‘Hey, I know you want to be up there with those guys. We’ll get you there but let’s experience those failures first.’”

Lucas Guerra, a 2021 Highland graduate and two-time state runner up who now runs for Georgetown University, is still ever-present in the Trojans program. Zendejas was his teammate and Strietelmeier sees him as an example of what could be at Highland.

Guerra told Zendejas to expect the semistate race at New Prairie to get out fast, so that’s how Strietelmeier trained.

“My plan was to go fast the first mile and the second mile try to keep up that same pace. The last mile, let it rip,” Strietelmeier said. “I was confident all week. Coming into that race, I just knew I was going to make it to state.”

As Strietelmeier headed into the final stretch in New Carlisle, Zendejas took a knee in front of the spectators so his runner could see him. The coach pointed to the runner Strietelmeier needed to catch to ensure a state bid.

“We practiced that moment. I’ve told him that a lot of races are going to come down to the last 200 (meters),” Zendejas said. “I think he reflected on those failures from last year, trying to be a top runner. Those time drops were because of that.”

Strietelmeier caught the runner he needed to and finished at 16 minutes, 54.5 seconds for 17th place. It was good enough to move on. He’ll run at LaVern Gibson Saturday.

The goal in Terre Haute is to make some noise and let the area and state know Highland has a top runner, again.

“I’m happy to be there for my first-ever state race but I’m also trying to get top 50 and beat some of the other guys in our region,” Strietelmeier said. “I want to show I’ve been putting in the work and show how bad I want it.”