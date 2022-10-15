Jimmy Dillabaugh, Valparaiso boys cross country out in front of Chesterton Regional

VALPARAISO — Jimmy Dillabaugh did it again.

The Valparaiso senior won the Duneland Athletic Conference race a few weeks ago. He won the New Prairie Sectional last week.

Saturday at Sunset Hill, Dillabaugh made it three straight victories with a first-place finish at the Chesterton Regional. He crossed the line at 16 minutes, 0.2 seconds.

“I was just going for the win,” he said. “Obviously, (the time) is nice but it was a pretty fair course so I’m pleased with my time.”

Dillabaugh spent almost the entirety of the race in a front-running pack that included teammate Mason Nobles, LaPorte’s Jay Pillai and Portage’s Shane Conroy. Dillabaugh said the plan for the last few weeks has been to run with the group and feel things out for about three kilometers. He picks it up for the last third or so of the race and sees how the others respond.

That’s exactly what he did Saturday.

“Pillai really tried to cover my move pretty well. After that, I made another move to see if I could drop him and I ended up doing that pretty well,” Dillabaugh said. “Pretty sure I’ll see (that group) again next week (at semistate).”

Pillai said he was sitting on Dillabaugh for the first two miles. Dillabaugh put himself in front for good in a wooded area around that point.

Pillai hung with Nobles, who finished second, for a while after that before tapering off late. He finished third at 16:06.4. Nobles was a second better at 16:05.2. Conroy was a second behind Pillai at 16:07.2.

“I just fell off (when Dillabaugh made his move),” Pillai said. “The last 400 or so, Shane Conroy came up on me and I just outkicked him.”

That group, along with Chesterton’s Jackson Tuck, has been competing at the front since that DAC race.

“You just know what they’re capable of and whether you can beat them or not. You can tell during the race whether they’re feeling good or feeling bad,” Pillai said. “At two miles, I could feel (Dillabaugh) was like ‘I’ve got to actually do something here.’”

Valparaiso won the team race, as well, with Nobles finishing second. The Vikings had a team score of 47, ahead of LaPorte’s 60, host Chesterton’s 70 and Portage’s 84.

“We’re starting to really put our whole depth together. Guys are starting to run sub-17 (minutes) pretty consistently,” Dillabaugh said. “We know teams like Franklin Central, Noblesville, Fishers, those are the teams that we’re trying to aim for down state. We’re putting the pieces together and feeling pretty confident about next week (at the New Prairie semistate) and state.”

Pillai has his own goals for the semistate.

“The mindset is to try and break 16 (minutes),” he said. “Maybe try to beat (Dillabaugh) for once.”