Lake Central's Vince Vanderveen rediscovers his love for running

ST. JOHN — Vince Vanderveen was losing his love for running in the winter after his breakout sophomore season at Lake Central.
Quarantine wore on him some and he admits that tasting success made him a little bit complacent. He didn’t work as hard and cross country just wasn’t the passion it was for him in the past.
His junior year times reflected it, with most a little slower than they were the year before.
“To be honest, I stopped running a little bit. I thought, ‘I’ll be at that peak no matter what,’” Vanderveen said. “The whole COVID situation really showed me how much of a team sport this really is. Running by yourself by yourself everyday, it really took a toll on me.”
He got back into baseball, a game he'd given up. He hoped it would fill that hole and maybe make him appreciate running again. It worked.
“Track season last year, I finally got it back. I got that speed back and I had a pretty decent track season and that carried over to the cross season,” he said.
Vanderveen is himself again as a senior, posting times at or below the ones he ran as a 10th-grader. He’s had multiple top-10 finishes and has been the Indians No. 1 from the jump.
He was able to cross off one of his big goals last week, taking the individual sectional championship in Highland.
“After my junior year sectional, I went directly up to (Coach Jeff) Rhody and I said, ‘I’m going to win this race next year,” he said. “I was always told hard work pays off. I was lucky enough to win this year and it’s a pretty big accomplishment for me.”
Lake Central coaches felt like Vanderveen should be the favorite heading into that race and they proved correct. He was out in front early, so much so that he pulled back in the last mile.
“You can’t do better than the No. 1 stick,” Rhody said.
Vanderveen and Ethan Schassberger were the only two returning from a top seven that qualified for state last season. Most of that same group ran in Terre Haute the year before, as well.
“He came to me early on and said, ‘I want to be the No. 1. I want to qualify for state as an individual. I want to be in that conversation with that caliber of runner,’” Rhody said. “He’s worked really hard to do that.”
Vanderveen has run at LaVern Gibson twice already. That’s important for a team with three sophomores new to the varsity rotation this year.
“The ‘been there, done that’ is important. Vince can walk into a Culver or a New Praire and say ‘This is big, but I’ve been in bigger meets.’ That just brings the level of anxiety down a little bit not only for him but for the younger guys looking to him,” Rhody said.
Lake Central will run in the Crown Point Regional Saturday. The team score pendulum has swung back and forth between the Indians and Bulldogs this year but Lake Central's aim is another team championship.
“I always take the postseason races very seriously. It’s something that helps the school out, gets you recognition as a school while at the same time gets you recognition as a person,” Vanderveen said.
“It’s just different because you get to go through that experience with your friends that you see day in and day out. You really get to see how hard these guys work together as a team. When you finally achieve something that you’ve worked so hard for, it’s really nice.”
As a team, this is the 24th sectional title for the Indians and the sixth in the last seven years. Those trophies do still matter.
“It’s always a big deal and I don’t think that should ever get old. I don’t think we should ever take that for granted. I certainly don’t,” Rhody said. “We almost did on Saturday. We did not run well but we were still able to win. That’s been the message this week is that we can’t do that at the regional if we want a chance to win.”