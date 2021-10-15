Lake Central's Vince Vanderveen rediscovers his love for running

“After my junior year sectional, I went directly up to (Coach Jeff) Rhody and I said, ‘I’m going to win this race next year,” he said. “I was always told hard work pays off. I was lucky enough to win this year and it’s a pretty big accomplishment for me.”

Lake Central coaches felt like Vanderveen should be the favorite heading into that race and they proved correct. He was out in front early, so much so that he pulled back in the last mile.

“You can’t do better than the No. 1 stick,” Rhody said.

Vanderveen and Ethan Schassberger were the only two returning from a top seven that qualified for state last season. Most of that same group ran in Terre Haute the year before, as well.

“He came to me early on and said, ‘I want to be the No. 1. I want to qualify for state as an individual. I want to be in that conversation with that caliber of runner,’” Rhody said. “He’s worked really hard to do that.”

Vanderveen has run at LaVern Gibson twice already. That’s important for a team with three sophomores new to the varsity rotation this year.