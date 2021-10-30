LaPorte's Cole Raymond all-state, Morgan Township makes history at state cross country

TERRE HAUTE — For LaPorte senior Cole Raymond, every race, run and repetition all fall was in preparation for the IHSAA boys cross country state finals.
Raymond cruised to first-place finishes all season, and entered Saturday’s race fresh off a semistate win in New Carlisle on Oct. 23.
For once, Raymond wasn’t expected to contend for first, entering the finals as the No. 16 runner based on prior times on the year.
That didn’t stop him from putting on a show though, as Raymond took the lead before the 1.2-mile mark in the race.
“The plan was to go in there and try to be as relaxed as possible,” Raymond said. “Then I kind of just said, ‘Screw it,’ and just went for it. My coach loved it, that’s how I was racing all year, just full-send racing.”
He dropped back to tenth place briefly before turning on the jets in the home stretch, overtaking four runners in the final half-mile finish in sixth place with a time of 15 minutes, 49.2 seconds at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.
“I went all year on this day,” Raymond said. “A lot of people said, ‘Where’s the normal Cole at? Last week I went out but saved it toward the end. Today was the only day that mattered, and I did it.”
Slicers No. 2 runner Jay Pillai nearly earned all-state honors, placing 27th after running 16:19.1.
“This was my best season so far,” Pillai said. “It was so fun with the team and all the guys. Yesterday we had so much fun at the hotel, messing around and driving down. It was an experience today.”
Slicers coach Tim Beres was thrilled with the way his team competed, and was already dreaming of the future with Pillai and sophomore Brayden Sobecki both set to return next year. Sobecki took 71st place, clocking 16:41.6.
“The future is bright, and I think this attitude we’ve created this year will reverberate for the next few years,” Beres said. “These guys wanted it all season, cared all season, loved each other. They’ve dedicated themselves to this sport and each other, and it’s so fun to see it culminate into something special like this today.”
Pillai, who closed on nearly 25 runners in the final mile and a half, especially impressed Beres after entering the race with the 76th-fastest season rating.
“We know he has some closing speed, but he had Superman speed there,” Beres said. “He left it all out there.”
LaPorte edged Valparaiso by 29 points to finish in 14th place, while Crown Point took 20th, narrowly ahead of Chesterton in 21st.
“(Raymond) put the team first time and time again this whole entire season,” Beres said. “The excitement really stems from someone like Jay, who was ranked like 70th, 80th coming into this race. He was darn close to a top-25 finish.”
Morgan Township made school history by becoming the first boys team to compete in a state finals event and finished 22nd.
“They had goosebumps at the starting line,” coach Bob Witt said. “They’ve worked hard, and it’s trying to get them to not think about being a small school, racing with these guys and proving they can compete at that level, which they have pretty much throughout the year.
Senior Owen Thomas led the way, placing 79th with a time of 16:43.0, and junior Ty Ivanyo, who took 114th, raced in 17:12.3.
“The school really came behind them,” Witt said. “The community was really involved, and we have a great junior high program going on. We hope to continue that and try to come down here a few more times.”
Individual qualifier Zack Dunn of Merrillville took 42nd place with a time of 16:26.7, while Hanover Central qualifiers Ryan York (16:36.3) and Bryce Noble (17:14.2) placed 60th and 121st, respectively.
Mason Nobles led the way for Valparaiso, logging a 16:39.3 and placing 67th.
Kankakee Valley qualifier Justin Hoffman finished in 69th with a 16:40.9, while Vikings runners Jimmy Dillabaugh and Joel Bryant followed closely behind with times of 16:44.0 and 16:50.7, taking 81st and 90th place, respectively.
Weston Hulen of Crown Point took 101st with a time of 17:03.2, and Chesterton’s top runner was Cole Dolson, who charted a 17:06.