LaPorte's Cole Raymond all-state, Morgan Township makes history at state cross country

TERRE HAUTE — For LaPorte senior Cole Raymond, every race, run and repetition all fall was in preparation for the IHSAA boys cross country state finals.

Raymond cruised to first-place finishes all season, and entered Saturday’s race fresh off a semistate win in New Carlisle on Oct. 23.

For once, Raymond wasn’t expected to contend for first, entering the finals as the No. 16 runner based on prior times on the year.

That didn’t stop him from putting on a show though, as Raymond took the lead before the 1.2-mile mark in the race.

“The plan was to go in there and try to be as relaxed as possible,” Raymond said. “Then I kind of just said, ‘Screw it,’ and just went for it. My coach loved it, that’s how I was racing all year, just full-send racing.”

He dropped back to tenth place briefly before turning on the jets in the home stretch, overtaking four runners in the final half-mile finish in sixth place with a time of 15 minutes, 49.2 seconds at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.