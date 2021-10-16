LaPorte's Cole Raymond brings excitement with regional win

Politza came in at 18:45.5, ahead of Chesterton’s Bailey Ranta and LaPorte’s Brenna Sobecki.

“I tend to take running very seriously,” Politza said. “It’s my passion, and I love it so much. I really like having fun with my teammates and seeing them during races.”

Taking a page from Raymond’s book, Politza is making the most of her senior year as she learns what it takes to go longer distances as a runner.

“I’m trying to to learn a little bit more about cross country,” Politza said. “I kind of have this habit of taking races out pretty hard, so I definitely want to work on developing my strategy a little bit more, being more smart during races, maybe not going out too hard and dying. It’s been a really, really great learning experience.”

For Ranta, who also has big state ambitions, Saturday was another step forward. After struggling to close out races, Ranta overtook Sobecki in the later stages of the race and closed in on Zelasko and Politza.