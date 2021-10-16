LaPorte's Cole Raymond brings excitement with regional win

VALPARAISO — Mud from the recent rains slowed the times down, but nothing could keep LaPorte senior Cole Raymond from enjoying his Saturday at the Chesterton Regional at Sunset Hill Farm County Park.
Raymond has breezed through his meets this season as the Region’s top boys cross country runner. He won in similar fashion on Saturday, coasting to first with a time of 16 minutes, 08.4 seconds, and flashing a ‘W’ with his hands as he crossed the finish line.
“I’m just trying to make this sport fun,” Raymond said. “I think there’s always been good runners in life, in the Region, but I want to do another step of that. I want to be part of a generation that makes this sport fun, and that’s my goal out here.”
Just past the halfway mark, Raymond was hanging just ahead of teammates Janan Pillai and Brayden Sobecki, who ultimately placed fourth and fifth. The trio took first, second and third at sectionals last week.
Kankakee Valley’s Justin Hoffman and Jimmy Dillabaugh did their best to push Raymond, coming in second and third with times of 16:25.7 and 16:27.1, respectively.
Winning wasn’t even really the mission for Raymond, who has his sights set on the IHSAA State Finals on Oct. 30 in Terre Haute.
“We’re gearing up for one race, the (state finals),” Raymond said. “Trying to go out there, and I think I’m a top-5 guy. I’m 16th or 17th-ranked right now, but I think I’m a top-5 guy, for sure.”
Over the course of the fall, Raymond has remained focused on himself, and has been trying not to get caught up with the victories.
“My work ethic, not missing a day and then just maturing,” Raymond said. “Learning how to race, I think I’ve made great strides.”
Valparaiso won the team title after all five runners finished in the top 20, and LaPorte took second after its top five all finished in the top 31 runners. Chesterton placed third as a team, while Morgan Township and Portage took fourth and fifth, respectively.
Individual boys qualifiers from the Region were Hoffman, South Central senior Kolten Becker, Wheeler senior Steven Jarvis, South Central sophomore Zak Kimmel and Kankakee Valley sophomore Ethan Ehrhardt.
Kaylie Politza committed to Oklahoma State for track last month, but she’s been loving her time as a cross country runner this fall. Focused on being fresh and prepared for the semistate and state meets, Politza sat back while New Prairie’s Lillian Zelasko paced the field with a winning time of 18:32.9.
Politza came in at 18:45.5, ahead of Chesterton’s Bailey Ranta and LaPorte’s Brenna Sobecki.
“I tend to take running very seriously,” Politza said. “It’s my passion, and I love it so much. I really like having fun with my teammates and seeing them during races.”
Taking a page from Raymond’s book, Politza is making the most of her senior year as she learns what it takes to go longer distances as a runner.
“I’m trying to to learn a little bit more about cross country,” Politza said. “I kind of have this habit of taking races out pretty hard, so I definitely want to work on developing my strategy a little bit more, being more smart during races, maybe not going out too hard and dying. It’s been a really, really great learning experience.”
For Ranta, who also has big state ambitions, Saturday was another step forward. After struggling to close out races, Ranta overtook Sobecki in the later stages of the race and closed in on Zelasko and Politza.
“I really just had to relax the whole race,” Ranta said. “I wasn’t really out there to win it today, kind of saving myself for semistate and state when it matters more. Really great performance by (Politza) and (Zelasko), and I’m really proud of my whole team.”
Ranta didn’t even know it yet, but Chesterton narrowly took first place in the meet, edging out Valparaiso by three places.
“It’s definitely 100% mental right now,” Ranta said. “It’s just taking it race-by-race. Each race is a new day, and I’ve just got to trust God, that God has a plan for me and he will take care of me.”
LaPorte finished in third as a team, while Morgan Township and Portage placed fourth and fifth.
Three more girls from the Region qualified for semistate as individuals, with Emma Bell from Kankakee Valley placing 14th with a time of 20:24.8.
Wheeler sophomores Elise Byers and Lucca Okeley both qualified after finishing in 25th and 32nd, respectively.