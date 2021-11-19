LaPorte's Cole Raymond chooses to run at Indiana

LAPORTE — Cole Raymond will stay in-state and run for Indiana next fall. The LaPorte senior announced the commitment via social media Friday.
“I’m happy to have this done,” Raymond said. “It’s definitely something off my back. I can go down to IU confident and really gear up for a big track season.”
Raymond finished sixth at the state cross country meet last month. He was fourth in the 1,600-meter run at the state track meet in the spring. Indiana coaches want him to run in both seasons.
“They want me to be a sub-four-minute miler,” Raymond said. “They want me to get down there and work with them and just keep progressing and run as fast as I can.”
He also considered Belmont and Grand Valley State. He visited all three but the trip to Bloomington stood out. Raymond has family and friends at IU. He’ll have more because a friend, Jasper’s Abe Eckman, also committed to the Hoosiers.
“I’ve always grown up a Notre Dame and IU fan. It’s kind of always been a dream to go to one of those schools,” he said. “It wasn’t a no-brainer but I was leaning toward that all the way.”
During his visit, which happened after the semistate race, Raymond went to a football game and spent time on campus with coaches and future runners.
It was clear early that he wanted to be on a larger campus.
“I just felt like that was where I fit in. It was a perfect situation,” Raymond said. “I love college football so the big school thing definitely played a big factor. I was down there and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is something I really want.’”
Lowell graduate Gabe Sanchez is currently on the Indiana roster. Sanchez was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year after the cross country season.
Raymond said he knows and is friends with Sanchez, but that wasn’t a major factor in his decision.
“I’ve always liked Gabe and to see him go there and be successful, too, is pretty cool,” Raymond said. “I knew if I went down to IU, with some of the resources down there, that I’m going to continue what I do here. That’s to be all about the mentality of hard work, whatever it takes. We have the ‘all hard work club’ here at LaPorte. I’ll have a similar mindset (at Indiana).”