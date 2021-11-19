LaPorte's Cole Raymond chooses to run at Indiana

LAPORTE — Cole Raymond will stay in-state and run for Indiana next fall. The LaPorte senior announced the commitment via social media Friday.

“I’m happy to have this done,” Raymond said. “It’s definitely something off my back. I can go down to IU confident and really gear up for a big track season.”

Raymond finished sixth at the state cross country meet last month. He was fourth in the 1,600-meter run at the state track meet in the spring. Indiana coaches want him to run in both seasons.

“They want me to be a sub-four-minute miler,” Raymond said. “They want me to get down there and work with them and just keep progressing and run as fast as I can.”

He also considered Belmont and Grand Valley State. He visited all three but the trip to Bloomington stood out. Raymond has family and friends at IU. He’ll have more because a friend, Jasper’s Abe Eckman, also committed to the Hoosiers.