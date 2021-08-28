Last lunge leads LaPorte junior to win at Lake Central as Slicers sweep individual titles

He said he didn’t run out of gas but made the mistake of looking back twice in the final 300 meters. It was especially painful because the Cherokees trained 300-meter runs Friday.

Thomas said he respects the anaerobic fitness of the Slicers' runners, an area he’d like to improve. He knows he's not a sprinter.

“I’ll probably be having nightmares about that for a while. It was just so stupid of me to look back,” Thomas said. “I didn’t take my foot off the pedal. I just didn’t push down.”

LaPorte’s usual No. 1, Cole Raymond, missed the race while on a college visit.

The Slicers’ top runner on the girls side was there, though, as junior Brenna Sobecki won her second race in two weeks with a time of 19:39. She was well ahead of the pack.

Sobecki said she ran an aggressive race despite the heat, which was over 90 degrees at the gun.