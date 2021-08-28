Last lunge leads LaPorte junior to win at Lake Central as Slicers sweep individual titles

ST. JOHN — Jay Pillai knew he had a late kick in him.
The LaPorte junior bided his time until the very last moment of the Rudy Skorupa Invitational Saturday at Lake Central. He let Morgan Township’s Owen Thomas jump out in front early. Pillai just stayed with the next group.
He made his first move at about 2 1/2 miles, he said. He was around five seconds behind Thomas at the time and thought he saw Thomas weakening.
“I was in second place and I saw (Thomas) slowing down so I was like ‘I got to catch him,’” Pillai said. “He led the first mile by like four seconds and my coach (Corbin Slater) said, ‘Catch him,' and I caught him.”
He made his big push in the last 30 or 40 meters, passing Thomas just at the finish line — literally the final step. Pillai runs the 800-meter race in track and knew he was more of a sprinter than Thomas.
“I just adjusted. I thought he was going out a little too quick so I stayed back,” Pillai said.
Thomas said he intended to come out hard and make a point. Both runners clocked official times of 16 minutes, 49 seconds.
“The mantra in the week leading up to this race is that nobody respects you. We’re from an extremely small school and we train just as hard, if not harder, than everyone else,” Thomas said. “(We wanted to) lead from the gun and race like you got guts.”
He said he didn’t run out of gas but made the mistake of looking back twice in the final 300 meters. It was especially painful because the Cherokees trained 300-meter runs Friday.
Thomas said he respects the anaerobic fitness of the Slicers' runners, an area he’d like to improve. He knows he's not a sprinter.
“I’ll probably be having nightmares about that for a while. It was just so stupid of me to look back,” Thomas said. “I didn’t take my foot off the pedal. I just didn’t push down.”
LaPorte’s usual No. 1, Cole Raymond, missed the race while on a college visit.
The Slicers’ top runner on the girls side was there, though, as junior Brenna Sobecki won her second race in two weeks with a time of 19:39. She was well ahead of the pack.
Sobecki said she ran an aggressive race despite the heat, which was over 90 degrees at the gun.
“I took it out about 10 seconds faster in the first mile than I did last week," she said. "The girls started out really fast and I didn’t want them in front of me so I tried to make that gap as quick as possible to mess with their head a little bit. When I was younger, I lived in Brown County and we would run trails. I would get mad if I wasn’t in front. I think it’s just a personality trait.”
The closest runner behind Sobecki was LaPorte freshman Lila Gillisse, a runner who Sobecki has mentored through the early portion of the season. Gillisse finished at 20:13.
“In races, I’m always trying to keep (Sobecki) in my eyesight just to push me more,” Gillisse said. “It’s nice to be able to see her while I’m running because then I know she’s not too far out of reach.”
The host Indians took the top girls team spot with all seven runners finishing in the top 13, including six in the top nine. Taylor Kosiek, Nikki Vollrath, Sydney Churilla, Mackenzie Smith and Carly Davis finished in a block from fifth to ninth place, all at or just below 21 minutes.
Addison Roth finished third for Lake Central at 20:22.
“We’ve been known for them all coming in in that pack, right in a row, which is great and we love that," Indians coach Morgan Kleinaman said. "Now we’re working on who’s going to be that lead runner and who’s going to help that pack move up. Today it was Addy Roth and Taylor Kosiek. They totally went off.”
Crown Point won the boys race as a team, with four runners in the top 14. Weston Hulen was the Bulldog’s best finisher with a time of 16:57, good for fourth overall.