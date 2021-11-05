Local runners eye fast times at cross country state

CALUMET CITY — One way or another, the Zepeda family still will own TF North's program record for the fastest 3-mile time by a girl.
Berenice Zepeda set the mark two years ago as a freshman when she ran 19 minutes, 28.40 seconds to finish 120th in the Class 2A state meet at Peoria's Detweiller Park.
Much has happened since then. District 215 canceled all fall sports last year in the wake of the pandemic and when cross country returned the Meteors now had two Zepeda sisters — freshman Karen and junior Berenice — leading the pack.
Karen qualified for state on her first try, finishing 24th at last week's Metamora Sectional in 19:23.47 for 2.94 miles. But Berenice fell just short, missing advancing by one place and one second, running 46th in 20:08.37.
Karen was at that state as a spectator, so she has a feel for the sensory overload that comes with the six races and hundreds of runners at the picturesque course on Peoria's far north side.
Now it's her turn and she's not putting pressure on herself.
"My expectations at most would be just a PR (personal record) in general and, if I can, break the school record," Karen said.
Karen's best 3-mile time is about 30 seconds off that. But Detweiller is a fast course and the conditions — mid 50s, sunny, little wind — couldn't be much better for early November.
All of that "does give me hope," Karen said. "It does make me think that I can PR since I've been getting closer and closer."
The PR and record would be nice. But Erik Perez, TF North's boys cross country and girls track coach, has something else in mind too.
"Just for her to get out there and have that experience and have fun and see what a real cross country state meet looks like," Perez said.
North's other qualifier already knows that feeling. Diego Duran will run his second 2A boys final after finishing 110th in 16:25.31 two years ago as a sophomore.
Duran (12th, 16:10.68) and fellow senior Bryan Johnson of Marian Catholic (17th, 16:22.62) navigated a muddy course at Metamora last week to advance.
Now, with the expected combination of elite competition, better weather and firmer footing on Saturday, Duran has high hopes.
"I don't think I'm nervous," he said. "I'm more excited. ... Detweiller is a fast course, so I'm just going to go out there and run as hard as I can.
"I'm going to try to go for like, 15:40."
His experience from two years ago could be invaluable, knowing how to navigate Detweiller's quirks, including an early bottleneck.
"Sophomore year, when I got out (from the start), when we got to that turn, literally couldn't even run — we were walking. ... Now I do know you have to get out a little bit harder and after you hit that corner you just have to surge and make up what you lost."
Perez notes Duran's disciplined approach. "He's one of those kids, 'At the half-mile, I want to be here, at the mile I want to be here,'" Perez said. "Most of the time like clockwork he's there."
At state, where some runners go out too fast and some go out too slow, that's a useful trait.
"He wants to break 16 (minutes), we were talking about under 15:50, which I think for him is doable," Perez said.