Local runners eye fast times at cross country state

All of that "does give me hope," Karen said. "It does make me think that I can PR since I've been getting closer and closer."

The PR and record would be nice. But Erik Perez, TF North's boys cross country and girls track coach, has something else in mind too.

"Just for her to get out there and have that experience and have fun and see what a real cross country state meet looks like," Perez said.

North's other qualifier already knows that feeling. Diego Duran will run his second 2A boys final after finishing 110th in 16:25.31 two years ago as a sophomore.

Duran (12th, 16:10.68) and fellow senior Bryan Johnson of Marian Catholic (17th, 16:22.62) navigated a muddy course at Metamora last week to advance.

Now, with the expected combination of elite competition, better weather and firmer footing on Saturday, Duran has high hopes.

"I don't think I'm nervous," he said. "I'm more excited. ... Detweiller is a fast course, so I'm just going to go out there and run as hard as I can.

"I'm going to try to go for like, 15:40."

His experience from two years ago could be invaluable, knowing how to navigate Detweiller's quirks, including an early bottleneck.