TERRE HAUTE — Karina James hasn’t been challenged all season.
Karina James can win the state championship.
Those were the negative and positive statements being said about Lowell’s star sophomore, who hadn’t lost a race all season leading into Saturday’s state championship meet.
Karina James doesn’t have social media, chose not to login to her Indiana Runner account and didn’t look at the rankings before Saturday. She blocked out all the outside noise, set a goal for herself to finish in the top five, and she finished fourth with a time of 18 minutes, 4.3 seconds.
“There was a lot of pressure on me,” James said. “I just wanted to go top five and do my absolute best and push myself till the end, and that’s exactly what I did.”
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger’s Erin Strzelecki, the eventual champ, and Edgewood’s Annalyssa Crain took off right from the gun, but James knew better than to try and hang with them. She steadied herself at the front of the pack behind the leaders and sustained it throughout the entire race.
“I’m really happy,” James said. “I’m so blessed with everything I’ve been given this season, every race that I’ve gone through, and I’m excited because I’m a sophomore. You know, I have a lot to look forward to. My time will come.”
Valpo's Gilliana makes podium
There was a large pack in the girls race on Saturday, so cracking the top 20 to get on the podium meant racing with a smart strategy.
Valparaiso’s Ava Gilliana did just that, as she patiently sat in the middle of a crowded pack and didn’t get distracted by moves being made around her. She ran her race, and as a result, finished 15th overall in 18.37.3.
Valpo’s Aubree Foreman, Lillian Maldia and Nicole Brandy all joined Gilliana in a top-100 finish, which helped the Vikings attain an eighth place standing as a team, making them the highest placing girls Region team.
Crown Point caps off historic season
The Crown Point boys team was coming off a semistate victory a week ago for the first time since winning three straight in 1979, 1980 and 1981.
It’s no secret the Bulldogs were hoping to finish in the top five as a team and get on the podium, but they just missed it by 29 points.
Senior Geno Christofanelli got on the podium as an individual with a ninth-place finish, clocking in at 15:51.9.
“I’m pretty pleased,” Christofanelli said. “I only wish I could’ve got the kid on the straightaway at the finish, but I left it all out there, so I’m pleased.”
Cole Simmons, Quinton Bock and Martin Marquez all finished in the top 100. Of the seven Bulldogs that competed, four of them were underclassmen, so coach Keith Iddings will have good momentum to build off of for the next couple of years.
For Christofanelli, he’s been leading the way for CP over his four-year career, and although he wished he wouldn’t have dealt with so many injuries, he was content with how his senior year ended.
“Throughout the season, you could tell this group was special,” Christofanelli said. “Everyone pushed each other. We were really a tightknit group, and it was something special to be a part of.”