NEW CARLISLE — Karina James was beaming as she crossed a soggy finish line at the New Prairie Semistate Saturday.
The Lowell sophomore was well in front of the group but it was the first-place finish that made her smile. James finished in 17 minutes, 53.4 seconds. She broke 18 minutes.
“I wanted to make a statement, to say that I can run with the first pack at state. This is what I needed to do to do that,” she said. “
There was a backup plan, James said. If she didn’t feel good, James would dial it back and just win the race. Around the 2-mile mark, she admits she started to think about saving something for next week’s state meet. But she got word right after the aptly named "Agony Hill" that she was on pace.
“I was recovering from the hill, but when I heard that I was on pace it was a reality check,” James said. “I was like ‘Yeah, I’m still doing this.’”
James was already hugging family and accepting congratulations when Valparaiso’s Ava Gilliana finished second with a time of 18:38.
“I wanted it so bad,” James said. “To see your goal come to life, I just had to smile. It was just natural for me to smile.”
Valparaiso finished second, as a team, paced by Gilliana. The Vikings senior said she was nervous about the hills of the course, especially in the cold and rain.
“You kind of have to think that you can’t control it. It’s happening for everybody. You kind of just have to get over it and run your race,” she said. “It can get frustrating if you slip, but I don’t let it bother me.”
Wheeler junior Hailey Orosz finished fourth at 19:01.5. Lake Central’s Hannah Roth was seventh with a time of 19:06. Portage, Lake Central and Lowell each qualified as a team, finishing fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.
Gilliana said her previous performance in the state meet was disappointing. She finished 31st as a freshman, 46th as a sophomore and 23rd a year ago.
“I haven’t had the outcomes that I would want, personally, at state. This year, I’m trying to medal,” Gilliana said. “It’s frustrating. I know that I’m a better runner than what I’ve done at the state meet. That’s what’s been motivating me, kind of lighting a fire. I know I can do this. I’m here for a reason.”
James said her goal is to finish in the top 10 next week.
“I’m confident,” James said. “I feel like I believe in myself more than I would have if I didn’t break 18 (minutes). I can consider myself a part of the girls that have broken 18 and that’s the front pack at state.”
Other local individual state qualifiers included Crown Point's Jaelyn Burgos (ninth, 19:09), Chesterton's Bailey Ranta (11th, 19:11.6), Andrean's Lilli Greiner (12th, 19:15.3), Munster's Hannah Robbins (17th, 19:20.8) and Wheeler's Emma Wellwege (20th, 19:27).