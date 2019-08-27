LOWELL — Karina James never minded being in her sister’s shadow. In fact, she embraced it.
Last season, the James sisters led the Lowell girls cross country team to a 14th place finish at the state meet in Terre Haute. But now that Annalise James has graduated and is beginning her freshman season at Western Michigan, Karina James is entering the first year of her career without her sibling being readily available for guidance.
With a breakout freshman season already under her belt and her sophomore campaign underway, Karina James isn’t trying to dominate the spotlight or replace her sister as one of the team’s captains. Instead, her goals are to uplift her teammates with her work ethic and utilize everything she learned from her older sister so that the Red Devils can have another strong year.
“You couldn’t start a high school season better than what I did, and I give kudos to my sister more than anyone else.” said Karina James, who was convinced by her sister to drop cheerleading and pursue running. “She really taught me what it’s like to be an athlete, and how if you want something, you gotta work for it. If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t have done as much as I did.”
In her freshman season, Karina James finished second at the Crown Point Sectional and Crown Point Regional, fifth at the New Prairie Semistate meet and 36th at the state finals. Despite finishing seventh among freshmen, she said she was a bit disappointed with how her year concluded and thought she could have done more to help her team.
Coach Scott Coil believes her relentless mentality is a reflection of the same passion her older sister brings to the sport, and he added that having one of his top runners remain unsatisfied is an attitude the entire team has adopted.
“It really has to do with Annalise because before Karina even stepped foot on this campus, she had three years of experience,” said Coil, who has been the girls cross country coach for 12 years. “She saw everything Annalise was doing with nutrition and lifting and all of the little stuff that we had been instilling in Annalise. So when Karina came in, she was already experienced in all of that.”
This season, however, Coil’s biggest message to the younger James is to be wiser about when she goes all out and when she dials it back. He also said he’ll do his part when advising her so that she remains as fresh as possible when it matters most.
Karina James praised Coil for his attention to detail not only with her but all of her teammates, and she also expressed a lot of gratitude for assistant coach Jorge Ramos. Both coaches serve as the girls track and field coaches in the spring, and Ramos said he enjoys helping all of the girls evolve year round.
“Running, like any sport, is a tool that we use, and I particularly like running because math doesn’t lie,” said Ramos, who has been with the program for four seasons. “You can’t cheat in this sport, and everything we try to teach them about success here, will set them up for success in life.”
In its first meet of the season, Lowell finished fifth at the Valley Kickoff Classic in Terre Haute, and Saturday the Red Devils earned a first place finish at Hebron during the Dave Walker Invite. Karina James won both competitions with times of 18:29 and 19:21, respectively, and she hopes it is only the beginning of a special year.
“The team goal as always is to make it to state and do the best that we possibly can and make it the best year that we’ve ever had,” Karina James said. “Individually, I’m really hoping that I will be able to go all-state.”