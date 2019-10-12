HEBRON — Lowell boys cross country coach Jake Rakoczy had a conversation with Gabriel Sanchez before Saturday’s sectional meet at Hebron.
A week ago, the senior verbally committed to Indiana after winning the Northwest Crossroads Conference title. And while choosing a college to continue his career gave him a sense of relief, he also wanted to prove that his Division I scholarship wasn’t a fluke.
“I mentioned to him, ‘You’ve got college taken care of, you’ve committed and IU is really interested. You don’t have to worry about that. You certainly don’t have to worry about me,’” Rakoczy said. “But social media allows you to be in tune with what a lot of people say, and it’s hard to tune that stuff out.
“I just told him, ‘At this point, you’re doing this for you.’”
Even with his coach’s advice, it was difficult for Sanchez to not take Saturday’s race personal. The senior said his head was filled with thoughts and emotions. But when the gun sounded, he did what he’s done all year: win.
“I was like, ‘Man, if anything, I have the most to lose in this race, if I do lose,’” said Sanchez, who remained undefeated on the season. “But going into it, I told myself, ‘I’m an IU commit, I’m a defending sectional champ, I’m a state runner-up. I have a lot to prove, but I also know that I can do it.’”
The future Hoosier won his second consecutive individual sectional championship in a time of 16 minutes, 8 seconds and guided Lowell, which scored 62 points, to a second-place team finish.
Crown Point secured the team title with 42 points — earning its first sectional championship since 2014 — and Geno Christofanelli led the way. The senior finished second with a time of 16:21 and said he was thrilled to earn a sectional crown in his final prep campaign.
“This is the first one that I’ve got, the first one we’ve got in five years,” Christofaneli said. “It feels good finally getting one. Lowell’s a good team, so this helps our confidence a little bit.”
Originally, Bulldogs coach Keith Iddings planned to hold his seniors out of Saturday’s meet to give the younger runners on his team a chance gain experience. But as race day approached, he changed his mind and decided to go with his top guys.
“We had some things happen on the team, so we thought this would work better for us,” Iddings said. “Lowell has a terrific team that presents a lot of competition, so we felt this would give us the best opportunity for success.”
James leads way for Lowell
You have free articles remaining.
As Karina James took a seat in Hebron’s gym for the sectional award ceremony, she did so with pride. The sophomore won the individual sectional title in a time of 18:27 — the only girls runner to break 19 minutes — and also helped Lowell claim its third sectional crown in four years.
“When the gun goes off, she just had the ability to flip that switch,” Red Devils coach Scott Coil said. “With her family, she has two older sisters and a couple younger brothers, so competitiveness in that family is like a way of life.”
Before the final results were even announced, everyone in attendance knew who would be hoisting the championship trophy because James — who just like Sanchez is undefeated on the season — and all six of her teammates finished in the top 11.
The sophomore said she was grateful to share the spotlight with her entire program, but also Crown Point senior Maddie Russin and junior Jaelyn Burgos, who placed second and third, respectively.
“Last year during cross country season we were more of just acquaintances with that competitiveness towards each other, but at this point we have a group chat,” James said with a laugh. “We talk all throughout the season, and we still ask each other about our races.
“When you run with these girls and you’re so close in a pack like that, and it comes down to that last 400 (meters) of each race, you just end up getting close.”
Russin echoed the same message as James and added that she looks forward to the postseason because she knows she’ll have an opportunity to go toe-to-toe with one of the best cross country runners in the state. The senior hung by James’ side for a good portion of the race and finished in a time of 19 minutes, 4 seconds.
Before boarding the bus with her team and heading home, Russin joked about how cold it was out on the course. The Indiana commit, who helped the Bulldogs earn a second place with 34 points, wrapped herself in big blanket and admitted that although she’s not a fan of fall weather, she looks forward to contending with James and Burgos next Saturday at the Crown Point Regional.
“There’s no hatred or jealousy or anything like that,” Russin said. “We all respect each other, and we all support each other because we’re all doing the same thing, and we’re all struggling. Running is a really good sport, and I love having them there as competition. It pushes all of us.”
Aside from Russin and Burgos, sophomore Caitlyn Derwinski placed fourth to give the Bulldogs three top-five finishers. Crown Point coach Allison Florek commended her team for its effort and expects her athletes to use their performance as a building block and learning experience.
“We knew Lowell was going to be tough to beat, and it was a close one out there,” Florek said. “We had people step up and overall it as a good race, especially considering the conditions.”