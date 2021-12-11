Lowell's Karina James finishes 23rd at Eastbay nationals

The Eastbay National Cross Country Championships on Saturday at San Diego's Balboa Park began faster and more crowded than any race Karina James has been a part of.

“I have never been in a race that was so competitive that for the first mile through, you couldn’t see the ground,” the Lowell senior said. “For cross country country runners, that’s a little bit important.”

James expected the best runners in the country to come out that fast. She’d been told going in that the national championships usually begin that way.

After the first lap of two, she was toward the back of the pack. Going up and down a steep incline the second time through was where she knew she had to make a move.

“I went into it knowing that I would be making up distance that I decided not to gain in that first mile. I planned to come back when girls were a little more tired, especially having to go over that hill,” James said. “That hill gets everyone and that’s what helped me get through it. Everyone was running the same course. The downhill was really intimidating but I just tried to use that to my advantage and make some moves.”