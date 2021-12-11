Lowell's Karina James finishes 23rd at Eastbay nationals

The Eastbay National Cross Country Championships on Saturday at San Diego's Balboa Park began faster and more crowded than any race Karina James has been a part of.
“I have never been in a race that was so competitive that for the first mile through, you couldn’t see the ground,” the Lowell senior said. “For cross country country runners, that’s a little bit important.”
James expected the best runners in the country to come out that fast. She’d been told going in that the national championships usually begin that way.
After the first lap of two, she was toward the back of the pack. Going up and down a steep incline the second time through was where she knew she had to make a move.
“I went into it knowing that I would be making up distance that I decided not to gain in that first mile. I planned to come back when girls were a little more tired, especially having to go over that hill,” James said. “That hill gets everyone and that’s what helped me get through it. Everyone was running the same course. The downhill was really intimidating but I just tried to use that to my advantage and make some moves.”
It worked and she passed a dozen or so runners. She finished 23rd with a time of 18 minutes, 12.7 seconds for 5,000 meters. Some of the online prognostications had her finishing 10 or 12 spots lower. She admitted reading that was a little bit of added motivation.
“In my head, I was just like, ‘All right, I’ll prove them wrong,’” James said.
The Midwest team, which featured three runners from Indiana, posted a score of 54 to finish second to the Northeast group’s 29.
Natalie Cook of Flower Mound, Texas, was the individual winner at 17:15.
James, who will run for Toledo in college, qualified for the national race by finishing eighth at the Midwest Regional in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in November. She was the individual state champion as a junior and finished sixth this season.
“Over the next few years, being around everyone at the level is only going to favor my performances," she said. "I think I can only end up being more successful being around elites like that because it really pushed me. It takes a certain mental strength to be able to push through it. I proved to myself that I’m capable of it and I know I can do it again,” James said.