Lowell's Karina James qualifies for Eastbay Nationals in cross country

LOWELL — In her mind, advancing beyond the Eastbay Midwest Regional Saturday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, wasn’t really possible for Karina James, no matter what her coaches said.
The Lowell senior didn’t know a lot about the course or the competition and avoided learning too much beforehand. The plan was to have no plan.
“I really had no idea what to expect and I think that really played into my favor because it took a lot of the pressure off,” James said. “I wasn’t really focused on time and I just kind of lost myself in the race.”
She got out quickly, running with the front pack early before settling in and falling back to the second group. At about a mile and half, she was in 20th but began to work her way up. James heard someone yell that she was in 15th with about a half mile to go.
“I just turned the gears on and went home with it,” she said.
James, who will run in college at Toledo, finished in 17 minutes, 34.6 seconds for 5,000 meters. That’s a 5:40 pace. It’s the first personal record she’s posted in two years. Riley Stewart of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, won in 16:54.4.
James time was eighth best. The top 10 finishers advance to the national championships Dec. 11 at Balboa Park in San Diego.
“The focus was just, ‘Run good, feel good,’” she said. “Obviously qualification was a goal, but to an extent it wasn’t realistic. Maybe I’m just speaking for myself because my coaches said they knew I could. I really didn’t expect it of myself. I really impressed myself.”
James didn’t even wear a watch. Coach Caleb Chapman told her not to look at clocks along the path, either. In 2019, James ran the NXR Regional in Terre Haute without a watch. In that race, she wormed her way through the crowd from about 25th place to a top-10 finish, just missing the national qualification.
Ditching the wrist accessory again Saturday allowed her to concentrate on just running her race.
“I wasn’t nervous. Good or bad, people probably would only find out how I did if I did what I (did well),” she said. “(Not wearing a watch) didn’t feel unusual for me. I was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to trust this.”
A pair of Hoosiers joined James in the top 10. Park Tudor’s Sophia Kennedy and Gretchen Farley finished third and ninth. Farley and Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch each finished ahead of James at the state meet in October. Neither bested her in Wisconsin.
“I definitely wanted to prove myself since state, especially having not performed as greatly as I wanted to,” James said. “I definitely had a chip on my shoulder but it was more than just state. It was a buildup of not having run a personal best in over two years. I was in shock for a while and it’s probably not really going to set in until we get down to San Diego.”
Highland’s Mira Handley also ran in Kenosha, finishing at 23:57. In the boys race, recent Indiana signee and LaPorte senior Cole Raymond finished 22nd at 15:32.