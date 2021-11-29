Lowell's Karina James qualifies for Eastbay Nationals in cross country

LOWELL — In her mind, advancing beyond the Eastbay Midwest Regional Saturday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, wasn’t really possible for Karina James, no matter what her coaches said.

The Lowell senior didn’t know a lot about the course or the competition and avoided learning too much beforehand. The plan was to have no plan.

“I really had no idea what to expect and I think that really played into my favor because it took a lot of the pressure off,” James said. “I wasn’t really focused on time and I just kind of lost myself in the race.”

She got out quickly, running with the front pack early before settling in and falling back to the second group. At about a mile and half, she was in 20th but began to work her way up. James heard someone yell that she was in 15th with about a half mile to go.

“I just turned the gears on and went home with it,” she said.

James, who will run in college at Toledo, finished in 17 minutes, 34.6 seconds for 5,000 meters. That’s a 5:40 pace. It’s the first personal record she’s posted in two years. Riley Stewart of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, won in 16:54.4.

James time was eighth best. The top 10 finishers advance to the national championships Dec. 11 at Balboa Park in San Diego.