Lucas Guerra, Karina James cruise to semistate titles at New Prairie

NEW CARLISLE — Karina James didn’t know her pace for most of Saturday’s New Prairie Semistate. The Lowell junior had watch issues.
For most runners, that wouldn’t be a huge problem. But James tends to run well ahead of the pack. The clock is usually her biggest adversary.
“I figured it would be a little faster today with the rise in competition so I was ready for that,” James said. “It’s all about push, though, not the watch. I just went out there and did what I need to today.”
James won her second semistate title with a time of 18 minutes, 8.4 seconds. She never meant to push things today, she said.
“I’m feeling good. I’ll go into (state) with a strategy but I know that whatever happens is under God’s plan. I’m not in control,” James said.
Chesterton junior Bailey Ranta came in second place at 18:32.8. She said she lost where she was in the race and made her move a little later than she would’ve liked.
“I wanted to get closer to Karina, but we’ll see what happens next week,” Ranta said. “I’ve definitely improved so much since last year. Last year just wasn’t a good year for me. I told myself in 2020 that can’t happen, anymore. I just have to trust my abilities and trust God.”
The Trojans won the team title, the school’s first since 1995. Valparaiso, Lake Central and Wheeler will also advance to state as top six finishers in the team standings.
“I’m so proud of what my team’s accomplished this season,” Ranta said. “We were hoping we could win as a team and show people that we’re back on top.”
Valparaiso’s Kaylie Politza was third at 18:44.4, striding by Culver Academies’ Alexis Allen in the last 50 meters.
Support Local Journalism
In the boys race, Crown Point’s Quinton Bock said his plan was to stay back early and make a push down the stretch. He entered his kick with about 300 meters to go and pushed past LaPorte’s Cole Raymond to earn a second place finish.
“I sped up a lot and was at full stride from the (final) turn. I didn’t want to be chased down because I didn’t know how far back they were,” Bock said.
Bock was wearing long cleats for the first time and tumbled just past the finish line but jumped up with a big smile. His time was 16:09.4.
“It’s maybe not the best time I’ve ever had but definitely the best race I’ve ever run,” he said. “We still don’t even know if we’ll have a state meet. I just really wanted to go out my senior year with a good note.”
Chesterton won the boys team title, as well, with a score of 92. Crown Point was third, Lake Central fourth and Munster sixth to advance to state as teams.
Highland’s Lucas Guerra came into the race a heavy favorite and didn’t disappoint. He repeated as semistate champion with a time of 15:26.7.
Guerra said he wanted to get out early but may have pushed it a little too hard at the start of the race. His goal was to set a new course record. The current one is 15:08.
“It wasn’t the most favorable conditions but I was really pushing for it. It was pretty brutal for me and I definitely was tired,” he said. “Things still worked out. I had a career-best time so nothing too much to complain about.”
Guerra said his splits were good until about the last mile.
“The most important thing to remember is that the job isn’t finished,” Guerra said. “Next week is the real deal. That’s what’s been on my mind this whole season: the state meet. If I have a day like today, there’s no doubt in my mind I’ll be able to pull out a win.”
Gallery: Cross country semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery: Cross Country Semistate at New Prairie
Gallery
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!