Lucas Guerra, Karina James cruise to semistate titles at New Prairie

NEW CARLISLE — Karina James didn’t know her pace for most of Saturday’s New Prairie Semistate. The Lowell junior had watch issues.

For most runners, that wouldn’t be a huge problem. But James tends to run well ahead of the pack. The clock is usually her biggest adversary.

“I figured it would be a little faster today with the rise in competition so I was ready for that,” James said. “It’s all about push, though, not the watch. I just went out there and did what I need to today.”

James won her second semistate title with a time of 18 minutes, 8.4 seconds. She never meant to push things today, she said.

“I’m feeling good. I’ll go into (state) with a strategy but I know that whatever happens is under God’s plan. I’m not in control,” James said.

Chesterton junior Bailey Ranta came in second place at 18:32.8. She said she lost where she was in the race and made her move a little later than she would’ve liked.

“I wanted to get closer to Karina, but we’ll see what happens next week,” Ranta said. “I’ve definitely improved so much since last year. Last year just wasn’t a good year for me. I told myself in 2020 that can’t happen, anymore. I just have to trust my abilities and trust God.”