Munster’s Ralph Brown, Griffith’s Joey Lapatra fight to the end for sectional title

HIGHLAND — It came down to a final kick at the Highland Sectional on Saturday morning.

Munster’s Ralph Brown, Griffith’s Joey Lapatra and the host Trojans’ Jalen Strietelmeier were the lead group for most of the race. Brown and Lapatra pulled away late, with the Mustangs No. 1 sprinting ahead in the final 200 meters or so to win.

“I didn’t want this to be the fastest race I ever ran. I still have the postseason ahead of me,” Brown said.

Brown won with a time of 16 minutes, 17.8 seconds. Lapatra finished at 16:18.5 and Strietelmeier 16:30.5. Lapatra and Brown hugged and shook hands after crossing the line.

“I thought about sub-16 (minutes) but look at the day. It’s windy, pretty cold out,” Lapatra said. “There’s better days and we’ve got a few more races to run better times.”

For much of the race, Brown drafted behind Streitelmeier with Lapatra drafting behind him. At about the two mile mark, Laptra and Brown made their move.

“I think that we kind of knew that with the slow first mile and two mile, it was going to be a race for the last mile,” Brown said. “I knew Jalen likes to lead, so I thought he’d probably lead it. I’ll just sit in the back, not in the front and the last part would be the hustle.”

The Highland course finishes on the track around the football field. When the leaders’ feet first hit the rubber, Lapatra was in front. It wasn’t until the final turn that Brown took the lead.

“I was trying to stay as close to the line as possible and just try to outsprint him,” Lapatra said. “He’s got speed on me for sure, though.”

Despite being Northwest Crossroads Conference foes, Brown and Lapatra said they haven’t raced each other much this season. When they did, Brown was often using the race as a tempo run.

The pair said it’ll be nice to have a familiar face around for the postseason, as they expect to battle a few more times.

“That was the first time we’ve been up at the front of the race the whole time going at it,” Lapatra said. “It was fun.”

Lake Central won the team race for its fourth consecutive sectional title. That makes 25, historically, for the Indians.

There were seven Lake Central runners in the top 13. Junior Riley Petrovich was fifth at 17:25.2 with freshman Ben Perschon a half second behind him in sixth.

Munster’s Ian Smith was fourth with a time of 17:02.7.