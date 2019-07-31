For the first time in six years, Boomer Nellessen isn’t preparing for the upcoming cross country season.
Valparaiso’s enthusiastic coach, who was the head coach of three varsity programs at the school, has resigned from being the girls cross country coach and girls track and field coach.
He will remain the boys swimming coach and insists that he didn’t step down because he was overwhelmed. The 39-year-old welcomes a little chaos in his life and only relinquished his tenure because he received an offer he couldn’t refuse.
Valparaiso is undergoing major renovations, including the addition of an aquatics center, and Nellessen was hired as the director of the facility in May. He will no longer work in the school’s dean’s office, and instead he’ll be a full-time employee at the natatorium, which is getting a makeover for the first time since 1972.
“I actually started swimming in the current pool when I was 4,” said Nellessen, who graduated from Valparaiso in 1998. “I grew up swimming in that pool, so it’s kind of fun to go from that to what we’re about to go to now.”
The first home meet in the new pool is a dual match-up scheduled for Nov. 30 against Hobart. In the meantime, Nellessen said he’ll be learning the ins and outs of his new role, while also missing the day-to-day activities of cross country. Despite having to dial back his involvement, Nellessen will still be a volunteer assistant coach and has a lot of faith in John Arredondo, who was promoted to be the Vikings’ new coach.
Arredondo spent five seasons under Nellessen as an assistant coach and said he enjoyed working with the Valparaiso native. He emphasized that there won’t be many changes within the program but believes that he does bring forth a different background.
In high school, Nellessen was a standout athlete in cross country, swimming and track, while Arredondo was more of a typical prep athlete. The 1993 Portage graduate only participated in cross country and track until his sophomore year and stopped when he developed shin sprints and a stress fracture in his right leg.
His teammates and friends went on to win the cross country state championship during his senior year, and Arredondo said getting away from running is the only regret he has from high school. He isn't sure if he would've even made the state-title winning team, but it's a decision he's pondered ever since.
"My coach, Coach (Bill) Wilke, he tried to get me to stay," Arredondo said. "But he told me if I was going to do it, I had to be all in, and at the time I wasn't."
Arredondo returned to running when he attended Ball State, and after graduating in 1998, he said his dedication to the sport hasn't wavered. The 43-year-old joked that he’s faster now than he was in high school, and following a coaching stint at his alma mater, he’s ready to take the reins at Valparaiso.
“A job like Valpo brings a lot of pressure and expectations,” Arredondo said. “But this is my 11th year coaching at the high school level, and it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I had to throw my name in there and see what happened, and obviously it worked out pretty well for me. I’m excited and nervous, and all of the emotions that you can imagine bundled up into one.”
He said the transition will be a lot easier since all of the Vikings’ state runners from last season are returning, including Ava Gilliana. The standout senior, who has drawn interest from Indiana, Nebraska and Purdue, is currently training at the Team Prep USA running camp in Colorado.
Heading into her final prep campaign, Gilliana said she has lofty goals individually and collectively for the team and can’t wait to finish out her career with Arredondo at the helm. She thinks her new coach’s passion for the sport is contagious and that he’ll continue to lead the program to success.
“I think it’s going to be amazing,” said Gilliana, who finished 23rd at last year's state meet. “It’s an amazing opportunity for him and also the team since we’ve had him as an assistant coach in the past. Everybody’s used to having him around. It’s a similar atmosphere, and I think it’s going to be really great.”
As the season approaches, Arredondo is confident that Valparaiso will be among one of the best teams in Indiana. The Vikings finished 13th at last year’s state competition, and while it was a memorable season overall, Arredondo knows his runners are ready for more.
“Despite the success we had last year, it was a very disappointing bus ride back from the state meet,” Arredondo said. “We thought we could have done something really special last year and we didn’t. We still have goals, and we have high expectations. Every year we learn it’s not easy.”
Valparaiso has yet to name a successor for the girls track position.