New outlook pays off for LaPorte runner Brenna Sobecki

LAPORTE — Both Brenna Sobecki and LaPorte coach Corbin Slater use the word “mindset” a lot when talking about her approach.

The Slicers junior said she changed hers over the last few months or so and it’s made all the difference.

“I really put a block on myself. I didn’t give myself credit. This year I feel like I’ve realized anything’s possible. Don’t count yourself out,” Sobecki said. “This has been my favorite season of running that I’ve ever had. I’ve just found a new love for it. It’s felt so rich. Being up front is so different than being in the back.”

Sobecki proved something to herself by winning the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet on Oct. 2. It was her first time beating Chesterton’s Bailey Ranta or Valparaiso’s Kaylie Politza in a cross country race. She was in tears afterward.

“It’s going to be hard to top that race, ever, for me. That was a moment that all athletes live for,” she said. “That has really changed the way I run. I run with more confidence and more acceptance that these aren’t just runners that are better than me. These are runners that are at my level and I have to believe that.”