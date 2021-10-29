New outlook pays off for LaPorte runner Brenna Sobecki

LAPORTE — Both Brenna Sobecki and LaPorte coach Corbin Slater use the word “mindset” a lot when talking about her approach.
The Slicers junior said she changed hers over the last few months or so and it’s made all the difference.
“I really put a block on myself. I didn’t give myself credit. This year I feel like I’ve realized anything’s possible. Don’t count yourself out,” Sobecki said. “This has been my favorite season of running that I’ve ever had. I’ve just found a new love for it. It’s felt so rich. Being up front is so different than being in the back.”
Sobecki proved something to herself by winning the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet on Oct. 2. It was her first time beating Chesterton’s Bailey Ranta or Valparaiso’s Kaylie Politza in a cross country race. She was in tears afterward.
“It’s going to be hard to top that race, ever, for me. That was a moment that all athletes live for,” she said. “That has really changed the way I run. I run with more confidence and more acceptance that these aren’t just runners that are better than me. These are runners that are at my level and I have to believe that.”
Sobecki didn’t always have that confidence. She describes herself as a nervous runner as recently as last fall. Slater said during her sophomore season there were races when she trusted her abilities but others when she didn’t.
“The battle for her has always been in her mind,” Slater said. “Her freshman year, those first few races, she had the talent. She just didn’t know how to handle being a small fish in a big pond.”
That changed when she leapfrogged another mental hurdle and qualified for state in the 1,600-meter run in track. It was her first season in the sport.
She also qualified for the regional in the 800 and with the LaPorte 1,600-meter relay team.
“I was basically a freshman last year in track so seeing the potential I had and how good I could run without much mileage opened my eyes,” she said. “I think I always held myself back, having a teammate ahead of me all the time. The more I race, the more I understand what I need to do and now I’m more comfortable making a move.”
Passing people is what racing is about for Sobecki, so eliminating that self-doubt has made the sport more enjoyable.
“That’s kind of my game. Whenever there’s a big group of people in front of me, I just find it fun to pass them,” she said. “Being gritty is fun.”
Sobecki showed some of that grit in finishing fifth in last week’s New Prairie Semistate. She stayed with the pack behind winner Karina James from Lowell for the duration and battled to hold off Northwestern’s Hannah Moore, who finished sixth. Sobecki crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, eight seconds.
LaPorte advanced to state as a team, as well, finishing fourth. Junior Tatum Bumgardner ran with varsity top seven for the first time and finished 71st. Freshman No. 2 Lila Gillisse fell back to 23rd around the second mile but came back to finish ninth.
“It was not (Sobecki’s) best race of the season but she just hasn’t allowed herself to have a bad race really all year,” Slater said. “The rest of the girls just ran above expectation. A few really ran a great race to help us out.”
The Slicers are looking at Saturday’s state meet as a kind of reward for a good season more than a serious competition. Online simulations suggest a 21st-place team finish with Sobecki coming in 28th individually.
Her goal is to medal, though.
“I’d be happy with a top-35 finish for her but I know she wouldn’t. She’s basically all-state or bust,” Slater said. “As a team, close to top 15 would be great. We still want to go out there and take care of business, maybe come away with a couple PRs, but this is really just to give them that experience. I’m just excited that they get a chance to go.”