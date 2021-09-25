Reigning state champion Karina James chooses Toledo

HIGHLAND — Karina James just couldn’t let go of Toledo.
The Lowell senior took a visit to Penn last week and came home believing she was ready to make a pledge to the Quakers.
“It was the hardest decision of my life. This week was painful. Every day I felt like I sided with one more than another,” James said.
The defending state champion made a phone call to Rockets coach Andrea Grove-McDonough after coming home from Pennsylvania. James knew Grove-McDonough could tell she was leaning toward Penn but she didn’t try to change her mind.
“I really respect her for that. At no point did she try to pressure me. It was more like ‘If this is for you, this is for you,’” James said. “After my phone call with the Toledo coach, I was just like, ‘It shouldn’t be this hard.’ I felt like if I had said no to Toledo, I would’ve been sad about it. It would’ve been a loss on my end.”
Friday, she gave the Rockets her verbal commitment.
“The idea of saying no to Toledo, it made me upset. It was like, ‘This is where you’re supposed to be,'” James said. “It comes down, ultimately, to one school and for me it was Toledo."
She also considered Illinois, Furman and Indiana. But the decision came down to Penn and Toledo. The big-school environment just doesn’t suit her.
“IU, I mean it’s the Big Ten. It’s crazy. The athletics are just insane but for me a big school was just so much,” James said. “We went to a football game (on the visit) and my inner introvert was speaking to me. I was just like, ‘This isn’t for me.’ It was just really big and really loud.”
James could’ve drawn out the recruiting process, hoping more schools got involved. The thought didn’t appeal to her, though.
“I (would have to) let go of two schools that I really am invested in and hope that a bigger or greater offer comes my way a little later but it doesn’t always work out like that,” she said. “I just wanted to trust my instinct, trust my gut and secure my spot confidently, not just risk it all on, ‘Hey, I’m going to have a great postseason and someone’s going to really want me.’”
A couple of familiar faces will be at Toledo, as well. Chesterton’s Bailey Ranta committed to the Rockets last week. Lowell graduate Jordan Boyer is already one the roster.
She’ll also run against her sister Annalise, who’s at Mid American Conference rival Western Michigan.
“I definitely talked to Bailey. She didn’t know, though. No one knew. I didn’t even tell (Red Devils coach Scott Coil) and he’s so mad at me,” James said. “No one saw it coming, not even myself.”
The Rockets coaches and the recruiting class they’re building were big draws. James believes Toledo is a program on the rise. She’ll also have a chance to earn a master’s degree in health care administration under scholarship.
“I really just needed to make a decision for my good, so I could just experience my senior year and focus a little bit more on my running,” James said. “I was just ready to finally know for myself.”