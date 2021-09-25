Reigning state champion Karina James chooses Toledo

HIGHLAND — Karina James just couldn’t let go of Toledo.

The Lowell senior took a visit to Penn last week and came home believing she was ready to make a pledge to the Quakers.

“It was the hardest decision of my life. This week was painful. Every day I felt like I sided with one more than another,” James said.

The defending state champion made a phone call to Rockets coach Andrea Grove-McDonough after coming home from Pennsylvania. James knew Grove-McDonough could tell she was leaning toward Penn but she didn’t try to change her mind.

“I really respect her for that. At no point did she try to pressure me. It was more like ‘If this is for you, this is for you,’” James said. “After my phone call with the Toledo coach, I was just like, ‘It shouldn’t be this hard.’ I felt like if I had said no to Toledo, I would’ve been sad about it. It would’ve been a loss on my end.”

Friday, she gave the Rockets her verbal commitment.

“The idea of saying no to Toledo, it made me upset. It was like, ‘This is where you’re supposed to be,'” James said. “It comes down, ultimately, to one school and for me it was Toledo."