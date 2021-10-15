Running is a family affair for Illiana Christian's Olthof cousins

“We knew that our team would do well, but I didn’t think I would get first,” Avery said. “Once we got into a group with just (Davenport), me and Ella, we knew there was a chance that we could be there. That was the goal the whole race.”

Davenport finished third. Ella didn’t pass her until the last 50 meters or so, she said.

“I really wanted to get second, right behind Avery. That’s fun being one and two. She was so close that I knew I could do it,” Ella said. “I just went for it.”

That success bled into the Hebron Sectional. Illiana coaches talked to their team about internet predictors suggesting the team race was Crown Point’s to lose. The Vikings took that personally.

Avery finished fourth, Ella seventh and all five Illiana Christian scorers were in the top 14.

The Vikings took home the team trophy with 41 points, nine better than the Bulldogs.

“Depth really helped us,” Fennema said. “We went into it thinking there was a chance we could surprise some people, a little chance that maybe we could upset Crown Point. When it happened, they were elated and I was excited, too.”