Running is a family affair for Illiana Christian's Olthof cousins

DYER — Illiana Christian coaches should probably be looking for a few more Olthofs.
Sophomore Avery and freshman Ella Olthof are cousins who have led the Vikings girls team to Greater South Shore Conference and sectional titles in the program’s second IHSAA-sanctioned season.
“They’re just a joy to coach. They know how to have fun but they know how to work hard,” coach Luke Fennema said. “That’s the most you can ask out of an athlete.”
The Olthofs are a cross country family. Ella’s brother and Avery’s cousin Fritz runs on the Vikings boys team. Junior Faith VanRyn, Ella’s cousin but not Avery’s, joined the team this season.
“I grew up with Fritz running. When the weekend would come, we would just run together,” Ella said.
Having a bunch of familiar faces around helped Ella blend into a new team as a freshman. At practice, it also makes for what she called a “fun competition.”
Running with a relative is a little different than with just another teammate.
“We always push each other when we’re running,” Avery said. “That really helps us keep our pace and push.”
Avery and Ella finished first and second in the GSSC race, with Avery pacing the field at 20:09. When the Vikings saw Wheeler’s Emma Hellwege would be sitting the race out, they knew the biggest individual competition would be Hanover Central’s Maria Davenport.
“We knew that our team would do well, but I didn’t think I would get first,” Avery said. “Once we got into a group with just (Davenport), me and Ella, we knew there was a chance that we could be there. That was the goal the whole race.”
Davenport finished third. Ella didn’t pass her until the last 50 meters or so, she said.
“I really wanted to get second, right behind Avery. That’s fun being one and two. She was so close that I knew I could do it,” Ella said. “I just went for it.”
That success bled into the Hebron Sectional. Illiana coaches talked to their team about internet predictors suggesting the team race was Crown Point’s to lose. The Vikings took that personally.
Avery finished fourth, Ella seventh and all five Illiana Christian scorers were in the top 14.
The Vikings took home the team trophy with 41 points, nine better than the Bulldogs.
“Depth really helped us,” Fennema said. “We went into it thinking there was a chance we could surprise some people, a little chance that maybe we could upset Crown Point. When it happened, they were elated and I was excited, too.”
Fennema said the girls are both personalities who make jokes and keep things light with the team but they have clear differences. Ella is a by-the-book type who’s coachable and consistent.
Avery is more forward, which was evident even last year.
“She knows what she thinks and she’s willing to say. Freshmen are not always that way. That confidence is what makes her a good runner and a good athlete, in general. She’s not afraid to go after what she wants,” he said.
The goal in this weekend’s regional race is to advance the team to the New Prairie Semistate. Avery advanced there as an individual a year ago. This season’s squad feels like it’s talented to go as a group.
The cousins say however Saturday’s meet goes, though, it’s just icing on an already tasty cake.
“We all know that we’re going to have a happy end. We’re all already happy with this season,” Avery said. “I think whatever happens, happens. None of us thought we were going to win sectionals. None of us thought we were going to get that high in conference. Obviously, we can do bigger things than what we thought we could.”