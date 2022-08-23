Scouting boys cross country for the 2022 season

Here's a look at top teams and runners for the 2022 boys cross country season.

5 things to watch

1. Valparaiso returns all but Joel Bryant from last year’s New Prairie Semistate championship team, including Jimmy Dillabaugh and Mason Nobles.

2. LaPorte loses Cole Raymond to Indiana University. But the Slicers are still very strong, led by a top duo in junior Brayden Sobecki and senior Jay Pillai.

3. Lake Central is deep, returning all but two runners including a strong junior class. The Indians also add some youngsters who will make big contributions.

4. Chesterton has almost everybody back. The Tuck brothers — Jackson and Josh — will buoy a strong group.

5. Crown Point is also part of what will be a very competitive Duneland Athletic Conference. Weston Hulen and Nathan Murphy will be at the front of the pack for the Bulldogs.

10 runners to watch

(in alphabetical order)

Ralph Brown, Munster, junior. The Mustangs’ No. 1 just missed the cut to qualify for Lavern Gibson as a sophomore.

Shane Conroy, Portage, sophomore. Looks to build on his state-qualifying freshman campaign.

Jimmy Dillabaugh, Valparaiso, senior. The top returning runner from last season’s New Prairie Semistate, where he finished third.

Weston Hulen, Crown Point, junior. A state qualifier both last fall and in the 1,600 meters in the spring.

Jay Pillai, LaPorte, senior. The only local to best him at last year’s state meet was graduated teammate Cole Raymond.

Nathan Murphy, Crown Point, senior. Another returning state qualifier for the Bulldogs.

Brayden Sobecki, LaPorte, junior. The returning state qualifier will team with Pillai to pace the Slicers.

Jackson Tuck, Chesterton, senior. A two-time state qualifier will lead the Trojans with his brother Josh.

Austin Wojcik, Lake Central, junior. Already looks much improved after qualifying for semistate in 2021.

Ryan York, Hanover Central, senior. Ran in Terre Haute last fall, where he finished 60th. Will be one of the area’s best.