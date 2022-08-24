Scouting girls cross country for the 2022 season

Here's a look at top teams and runners for the 2022 girls cross country season.

5 things to watch

1. With Lowell’s Karina James at the University of Toledo and Valparaiso's Kaylie Politza is at Oklahoma State, the rest of the Region won’t be running for second place. There’s a long list of runners from throughout Northwest Indiana who will compete at the big meets.

2. Chesterton graduated a strong class of 2022 but reloads with three who ran in Terre Haute last year and adds strong freshman Allison Van Kley to the mix, as well.

3. Former Lowell coach Scott Coil becomes the third Crown Point coach in four seasons. “(Crown Point) was a school I’ve always thought was a top job in the area and I’m blessed to have this opportunity,” Coil said. “With all of the success at Lowell, I felt I had taken them as far as I could and it was time for a change.”

4. Valparaiso doesn’t have a definitive No. 1, but the Vikings have a handful who are capable of finishing in the top 10 or 15 of most races.

5. Chesterton and Valparaiso are expected to be the top teams in the area again, but Lake Central, LaPorte, Crown Point and Illiana Christian will all have competitive lineups.

10 Runners to watch

(in alphabetical order)

Emma Bell, Kankakee Valley, junior. Maybe the best runner in the area who hasn’t yet been to Terre Haute.

Ciara Bonner, Chesterton, junior. Twice ran at state with the cross country team and once with the 3,200-meter relay team in track. Was 12th at New Prairie last season.

Grace Carpenter, Chesterton, senior. Another capable Trojans senior. Was 16th at New Prairie and 66th at Lavern Gibson as a junior.

Elizabeth Ehrhardt, Valparaiso, junior. Aims to build on state-qualifying track and cross country seasons.

Destiny Lopez, Crown Point, junior. The top returner for the Bulldogs. Was 46th at semistate.

Avery Olthof, Illiana Christian, junior. A state-qualifier as a sophomore. Will lead the returning Hebron sectional champs.

Addie Roth, Lake Central, junior. Already posting top times for a team hoping to make it to state after falling short last year.

Brenna Sobecki, La Porte, senior. In the top five at semisate and top 25 at state as a junior. One of the area’s best.

Grace Thomas, Valparaiso, senior. Another in a handful expected to step up for the Vikings this season.

Nikki Vollrath, Lake Central, junior. Will team with Roth to be Lake Central’s likely 1-2 punch.