Senior makes Illiana Christian go Vroom

DYER — With a last name like Vroom, the assumption would be that racing would start pretty quickly after the first steps. But Illiana Christian senior Brady Vroom didn’t start cross country until his freshman year.
True to his name, though, he took to the sport immediately.
“It’s a deeper love (for running). I don’t really know why I run,” Vroom said. “Every day in practice I try to come in and have the perspective that you get to run, not that you have to run.”
Vroom lives in the front-running pack so far this season. He was fifth at the Rudy Skorupa Invitational at Lake Central last week. He finished fourth in the Crown Point Invite at Lemon Lake two weeks prior.
Still, he wants to be better.
“He loves running. It’s in his soul,” coach Jorge Ramos said. “You have a guy like that, it makes your job as a coach a whole lot easier.”
The Vikings lost their leader last year, Justin Van Prooyen, to graduation. It’s a luxury for a program from a smaller school to have an athlete like Vroom to slot right into that spot. The team doesn’t miss a beat.
“I’ve really strived to lead the team. I think our guys are really close this year. Everyone’s moving up together as a whole, rather than having two front runners,” Vroom said.
Ramos said Vroom’s personality is a big plus. He’s Illiana Christian’s primary motivator and more vocal than Van Prooyen was.
“(Teammates) understand what it takes to be successful with what (Vroom) has in his toolbox. They mimic what he does and know that you’ve got to do this or do that, pay attention to all the little details,” Ramos said. “That’s what makes all the difference.”
The topic of transition is never far from any conversation about Illiana Christian athletics right now. The Vikings are only in their fourth school year since moving from Lansing to Dyer. It’s only the second since the school has been a full member of the IHSAA.
It’s important to the 2022 seniors that they leave a strong base for the future of Vikings sports.
“We’ve had some unstable coaches. It was just a hard transition period,” Vroom said. “Coming out of it and leading these guys through that, we’re really proud of it and I hope the program keeps growing.”
If there’s a flaw in Vroom’s game, Ramos said, it’s that he needs to learn to read a race a little better. He’s much more of a distance guy than a speed runner, so he needs to try to be more dominant and lead wire to wire.
Vroom was just short of qualifying for state last year, finishing 36th at the New Prairie Semistate. His aims are to get below 16 minutes and make it to Terre Haute.
“I want to enjoy every race and have a good time with it. It’s my last season with the Illiana program and I really like it. I’m just trying to make every day count,” he said. “I’m just thankful to God for everything He’s done for me.”