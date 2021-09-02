Senior makes Illiana Christian go Vroom

“I’ve really strived to lead the team. I think our guys are really close this year. Everyone’s moving up together as a whole, rather than having two front runners,” Vroom said.

Ramos said Vroom’s personality is a big plus. He’s Illiana Christian’s primary motivator and more vocal than Van Prooyen was.

“(Teammates) understand what it takes to be successful with what (Vroom) has in his toolbox. They mimic what he does and know that you’ve got to do this or do that, pay attention to all the little details,” Ramos said. “That’s what makes all the difference.”

The topic of transition is never far from any conversation about Illiana Christian athletics right now. The Vikings are only in their fourth school year since moving from Lansing to Dyer. It’s only the second since the school has been a full member of the IHSAA.

It’s important to the 2022 seniors that they leave a strong base for the future of Vikings sports.

“We’ve had some unstable coaches. It was just a hard transition period,” Vroom said. “Coming out of it and leading these guys through that, we’re really proud of it and I hope the program keeps growing.”