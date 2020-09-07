Senior trio emerge as leaders for CP cross country team

CROWN POINT — Quinton Bock, Anthony Saberniak and Cole Simmons became leaders a little early. COVID-19 made it necessary.
Crown Point cross country coaches couldn't meet with the team during the spring and summer. The Bulldogs were able to practice in groups, though, and it was the senior captains who ran the show.
“Our coach has stressed every single day at practice that this might be our last practice. This might be our last meet. Every single meet has just been, ‘Go as hard as you can, every single time,’” Saberniak said.
It helps that the three are also the Bulldogs’ best runners, usually posting times in the low 16-minute range. Bock’s personal record is 15:48.
“I feel like a lot of the guys have respect for us so they tend to listen to us a little more on certain things,” Simmons said. “You can joke around with guys at practice and make them feel less like ‘I have to show up’ and more like ‘I want to.’”
Bock said a complete season will be a successful one.
“They’ve done great job just keeping the team bonded throughout the last six or seven months of training,” coach Erik Forehand said.
Forehand has coached the seniors for seven years, dating back to Colonel Wheeler Middle School. The trio’s been friends for almost as long.
“It’s a friendly competition but you’ll see it at races before meets. They’ll be jawing at each other just a little bit about who’s going to finish where,” Forehand said. “It’s good to have that competition. That’s what you want.”
That cordial rivalry has intensified this season. Simmons admits to being a little more motivated when he sees a guy in the same color running next to him at the front of the pack.
“It kind of spooks you a little. It can really get you going,” Simmons said. “You know that entire week of practice, if they beat you, they’ve got bragging rights.”
The result is usually all three finishing near the front of the pack.
The rest of the team isn’t neglected, though. Bock, Saberniak and Simmons stay at the finish line to encourage teammates as they finish.
“It’s our senior year. We’re pushing it,” Saberniak said. “It’s a lot easier to run faster when you’ve got your teammates with you and you’re not just running with some guy from another team.”
CP finished seventh in Terre Haute last season. The senior trio sees no reason why it can’t do better this year.
“We’re trying to win every single meet up until state and our really big goal is to make the podium at state,” Bock said.
