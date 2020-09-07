Senior trio emerge as leaders for CP cross country team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Quinton Bock, Anthony Saberniak and Cole Simmons became leaders a little early. COVID-19 made it necessary.

Crown Point cross country coaches couldn't meet with the team during the spring and summer. The Bulldogs were able to practice in groups, though, and it was the senior captains who ran the show.

“Our coach has stressed every single day at practice that this might be our last practice. This might be our last meet. Every single meet has just been, ‘Go as hard as you can, every single time,’” Saberniak said.

It helps that the three are also the Bulldogs’ best runners, usually posting times in the low 16-minute range. Bock’s personal record is 15:48.

“I feel like a lot of the guys have respect for us so they tend to listen to us a little more on certain things,” Simmons said. “You can joke around with guys at practice and make them feel less like ‘I have to show up’ and more like ‘I want to.’”

Bock said a complete season will be a successful one.

“They’ve done great job just keeping the team bonded throughout the last six or seven months of training,” coach Erik Forehand said.