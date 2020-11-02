 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Lowell's Karina James in running for national award
SPORTS DIGEST: Lowell's Karina James in running for national award

Karina James, Lowell

Lowell's Karina James won the IHSAA state championship Saturday and on Monday was announced to be in the running for a national award.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Girls cross country

Lowell's James in running for national award: Karina James won the IHSAA state championship on Saturday with a time of 18 minutes, 0.1 seconds. On Monday she was announced to be in the running for Milesplit's National Girls Performer of the Week as Indiana's representative against six other girls from across the country. To vote, visit https://www.milesplit.com/articles/288822-national-girls-performer-of-the-week-1026-111.

Pro baseball

Renteria, White Sox's Robert, Abreu BBWAA awards finalists: Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber moved one step closer to winning the AL Cy Young Award when he was announced Monday as one of the top three finishers in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Bieber joined Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda and Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the list of finalists. The winner of each BBWAA award will be announced next week. White Sox first baseman José Abreu, Cleveland Indians infielder José Ramírez and New York Yankees leadoff man DJ LeMahieu are the top three finishers in voting for the AL MVP award. Balloting for the BBWAA awards was completed before the start of the postseason. The top finishers in voting for AL Manager of the Year are Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash, Toronto's Charlie Montoyo and Rick Renteria, who was let go by the White Sox after the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The finalists for AL Rookie of the Year are Astros right-hander Cristian Javier and center fielders Kyle Lewis of the Mariners and Luis Robert of the White Sox.

Cubs' Ross among NL award finalists announced: Jacob DeGrom, Trevor Bauer and Yu Darvish are the top finishers for the NL Cy Young Award in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Manny Machado are the finalists for NL MVP. Miami's Don Mattingly, San Diego's Jayce Tingler and the Cubs' David Ross are the finalists for NL Manager of the Year. Phillies infielder Alec Bohm, Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth and Brewers reliever Devin Williams are the top finishers for the NL rookie award.

Wagner rookie card sells for $1.4M: A Honus Wagner rookie baseball card has sold for more than $1.4 million. The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great, the highlight of the Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction. Also fetching a record price was the basketball rookie card of Michael Jordan, which sold for $124,230. Other notable sales included a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card that sold for $584,250 and a 1958 Pele card that went for $295,200, a record for a soccer card. Several items from Cal Ripken Jr.’s personal collection netted $1.2 million, with the money going to the family foundation. The jersey the Hall of Famer wore for the final game of his record 2,632 consecutive-game streak sold for $184,500. The auction netted more than $16 million. Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, said the October session set a record for an online sports auction.

Pro basketball

Ionescu undergoes minor surgery: Sabrina Ionescu had minor surgery on her left ankle last week to remove some scar tissue that had formed. Ionescu missed most of her rookie season with the New York Liberty after suffering a Grade 3 sprain on that ankle in her third game as a pro. She avoided needing surgery to repair that injury, but had to do some cleanup on it last week. Doctor Martin O'Malley of the Hospital of Special Surgery performed the surgery. Ionescu is expected to soon be cleared by the Liberty’s medical staff to return to physical activity. Ionescu averaged 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 2 1/2 games before she was hurt. The league's top draft pick discussed on a Zoom call last month that she was considering playing overseas this offseason. It wouldn't be a financial decision for her, but more that she is concerned about her time away from competitive basketball, having not played since she was injured July 31. The former Oregon star said that if she were to go overseas it wouldn't be until 2021 in January or February and that she most likely would head to Europe.

