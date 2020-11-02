SPORTS DIGEST: Lowell's Karina James in running for national award

Pro basketball

Ionescu undergoes minor surgery: Sabrina Ionescu had minor surgery on her left ankle last week to remove some scar tissue that had formed. Ionescu missed most of her rookie season with the New York Liberty after suffering a Grade 3 sprain on that ankle in her third game as a pro. She avoided needing surgery to repair that injury, but had to do some cleanup on it last week. Doctor Martin O'Malley of the Hospital of Special Surgery performed the surgery. Ionescu is expected to soon be cleared by the Liberty’s medical staff to return to physical activity. Ionescu averaged 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 2 1/2 games before she was hurt. The league's top draft pick discussed on a Zoom call last month that she was considering playing overseas this offseason. It wouldn't be a financial decision for her, but more that she is concerned about her time away from competitive basketball, having not played since she was injured July 31. The former Oregon star said that if she were to go overseas it wouldn't be until 2021 in January or February and that she most likely would head to Europe.