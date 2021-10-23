Stars align for Region runners to win individual, team semistate titles

NEW CARLISLE — Karina James finds herself in an unusual position as a defending state champion.
The Lowell senior isn’t the favorite to repeat next week in Terre Haute. She set about to prove something at Saturday’s New Prairie semistate, more to herself than to anyone else.
And that’s exactly what James did, pacing the semistate race with a first-place finish in 17 minutes, 55 seconds.
“It’s hard when you’re going into the state meet and you’re the underdog,” James said. “In my head, if I can run 17 (minutes) by myself, I can run 17 being pushed. I can’t wait to see how next week plays out. Now I know I’m ready. I thought I was. Now, I know I am.”
James, as is normal for her until she gets to Terre Haute, was out in front by herself for most of the race. Closely behind in the next group were Chesterton’s Bailey Ranta, who finished third and Valparaiso’s Kaylie Politza, who finished fourth. Lillian Zelasko of New Prairie was third. LaPorte's Brenna Sobecki was fifth.
Ranta led the Trojans to a second straight team semistate title. Chesterton had four runners in the top 16 finishers.
James will get a chance next week to run against Bishop Chatard’s Lily Cridge, who missed last season’s state meet. Cridge has the state’s best recorded time.
“The stakes are way higher than they were (last year). It’s going to be a fight harder than it was,” she said. “I don’t feel like I have a chip on my shoulder. I think I have a lot of pressure on my shoulders. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone because at the end of the day I personally know the work that I’m putting in behind closed doors. I think that that’s what a lot of people are missing.”
Valparaiso and LaPorte will move on to state as teams. Crown Point’s Caitlyn Derwinski and Illiana Christian’s Avery Olthof qualified as individuals.
On the boys side, a couple of locals were running with as much purpose as James.
LaPorte’s Cole Raymond was a little offended when he read on some message boards that a few of the other runners were expected to challenge him.
“The plan wasn’t to go all out but people started talking,” he said. “It lit me and I was just like ‘Alright. I’m just going to go out here and dominate.’”
The Slicers senior was the only runner to finish under 16 minutes, posting a 15:46 that was 35 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Jackson Bakker of Lowell.
Bakker said he also had something to prove. He raised his arms and let out a yell as he crossed the finish line.
“Everyone dropped me off. I was supposed to get 11th her for most people. That’s worse than last year. Coming in second, I’m showing everyone, ‘Hey, I’m better than what you think I am,’” Bakker said. “In my mind, I knew if I went out there and I pushed my hardest I could definitely do it.”
Valparaiso won the boys team race with three runners in the top 18, led by Jimmy Dillabaugh in third. Chesterton, LaPorte, Morgan Township and Crown Point also advance to state as a group.
Hanover Central’s Ryan York and Bryce Noble both move on as individuals, along with Kankakee Valley’s Justin Hoffman and Merrillville’s Zack Dunn.
Raymond will be aiming for a similar time at LaVern Gibson.
“I think I can go 15:45 and I think that’s a top-five finish at state. That’s been the goal all year, to be top five,” Raymond said. “I just showed it today. I think I’m in that kind of fitness.”