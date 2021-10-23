Stars align for Region runners to win individual, team semistate titles

NEW CARLISLE — Karina James finds herself in an unusual position as a defending state champion.

The Lowell senior isn’t the favorite to repeat next week in Terre Haute. She set about to prove something at Saturday’s New Prairie semistate, more to herself than to anyone else.

And that’s exactly what James did, pacing the semistate race with a first-place finish in 17 minutes, 55 seconds.

“It’s hard when you’re going into the state meet and you’re the underdog,” James said. “In my head, if I can run 17 (minutes) by myself, I can run 17 being pushed. I can’t wait to see how next week plays out. Now I know I’m ready. I thought I was. Now, I know I am.”

James, as is normal for her until she gets to Terre Haute, was out in front by herself for most of the race. Closely behind in the next group were Chesterton’s Bailey Ranta, who finished third and Valparaiso’s Kaylie Politza, who finished fourth. Lillian Zelasko of New Prairie was third. LaPorte's Brenna Sobecki was fifth.

Ranta led the Trojans to a second straight team semistate title. Chesterton had four runners in the top 16 finishers.