WHEATFIELD — Busy might be an understatement when describing Keely Dekock, because the Kankakee Valley freshman is always on the move.
Instead of easing into her high school athletic career, Dekock is currently running cross country and playing soccer for the Kougars. She admitted that competing in two fall sports at the same time can be a bit overwhelming, sometimes. However, the 14-year-old refuses to slow down.
She also plans on participating in competitive cheerleading this winter — at her school or a with a club program — and will join the Kankakee Valley track and field team in the spring. Dekock has been balancing cheerleading, running and soccer since she was in sixth grade and joked about her lack of sleep.
But as hectic as her schedule can get, she wouldn’t trade it for anything.
“My coaches are really good about working it out together,” Dekock said. “My (cross country and soccer) practices overlap, but they let me do some of both. They work around each other really well, so it’s not that stressful for me.”
The freshman praised girls cross country coach Lane Lewallen and girls soccer coach Audrey Johnson for not forcing her into an ultimatum, and both coaches said they would never put an athlete in that position. They added that Dekock’s work ethic is unmatched, and since Lewallen and Johnson teach physical education together at Kankakee Valley Middle School, it gives them the opportunity to constantly communicate about what’s best for Dekock.
Throughout Lewallen’s 12-year tenure, he’s only had two other athletes compete in cross country and soccer at the same time, with the most recent occurrence happening in the 2016 season. Julianna Colon, a 2017 Kankakee Valley graduate, participated in both sports during her senior year and led the Kougars to their 13th girls cross country sectional title in school history.
“She was so strong physically and worked so hard, and she made it work,” Lewallen said. “'Keeks' has a lot of that same drive in her and will continue to get more of it as she gets older.”
Colon is now a distance track runner at Indiana Tech, an NAIA school in Fort Wayne, and Lewallen said that with Dekock’s dedication, she also has the potential to extend her athletic career in running or soccer at the next level.
On Sept. 7, the freshman spent her morning running in her first varsity race at the Harrison Invite in West Lafayette — finishing 133rd with a time of 22 minutes, 54 seconds — and then hopped in the car with her mom, who drive her to Rensselaer Central High School to help Kankakee Valley earn a 4-2 road win over the Bombers.
“'Keeks' has got good skill in soccer, and she has a lot to offer in cross, and I can’t wait to get her in track season as well,” said Lewallen, who is also the girls track and field coach. “She has good speed, and what (assistant) coach (Tim) Adams is trying to help her build on when she’s with us is her endurance because she’s definitely getting enough interval work when she’s playing soccer.”
Every weekday, when there isn’t a soccer game, Dekock practices with the cross country team from 2:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and then joins the soccer team from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. When she arrives at the soccer field, Johnson said the freshman is often rushing to change from her running shoes to her cleats, and Johnson has to remind her that she’s allowed to catch her breath.
She commends Dekock for her desire to be great but wants to make sure the 14-year-old is not overexerting herself. Johnson said Dekock is a responsible student, so she doesn’t worry about her grades or behavior in the classroom. Instead, her main message to the freshman is for her to remember that her workload shouldn't consume her passion.
“Sometimes I feel like if you’re doing multiple sports, especially at the same time, it can almost start to feel like a burden or a job,” said Johnson, who has been the girls soccer coach for five years. “I definitely don’t want that to happen to her. But I don’t think that’s going to be a problem with Keely because she enjoys both so much.”
Dekock comes off of the bench as an outside midfielder for the Kougars, and Johnson added that the freshman’s conditioning from cross country will continue to help her improve at the position.
Kankakee Valley’s girls soccer team is off to a 6-2 start, while the girls cross country team is looking to build on its third-place finish at the Rensselaer Central Sectional last season. Despite splitting her time between soccer and cross country, Lewallen said that Dekock has already emerged as a top-five runner on the varsity team, and she will be a key contributor to his squad’s success.
In her first prep season, Dekock clearly has a lot to shoulder on her 5-foot-1 frame, and she hopes to keep it that way throughout her entire high school career. She anticipates that when she prepares for college, a choice between soccer and cross country will have to be made. But until then, she’s going to try her best to excel in each sport.
“I just love both of them a lot,” Dekock said. “In cross country, it hurts when I’m running, but I do it because it’s one of my sports that I really like. And with soccer, since I’ve been playing since I was 3, if I play bad, I get mad at myself. I have to keep getting better.”