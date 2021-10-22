Two years after running at state, TF North's Diego Duran and Berenice Zepeda eye return

CALUMET CITY — A lot has changed since TF North senior Diego Duran and junior Berenice Zepeda ran in the IHSA cross country state meet in Peoria.
That was two years ago, before the pandemic, almost a year of remote learning and a season canceled by District 215 over COVID-19 concerns.
Now, they're hoping to make the trip downstate again, along with Zepeda's sister Karen, who was a seventh-grader then.
Duran, who won the South Suburban Blue boys varsity race last weekend, remembers looking forward to the junior season he never got.
"Two years ago, that was the goal, you know?" he said. "Put in a good summer, then hopefully go into cross and go back (to state). Then when (the COVID-19 cancellation) happened, it was like, dang, I didn't get my season."
TF North boys cross country coach Erik Perez tried to keep his runners moving forward during a season that went on without the Meteors, helping them sign up for local road races.
The IHSA allowed low-contact fall sports like cross country and golf to continue, though some districts limited competition to conference opponents and others like D. 215 canceled everything.
"We were really just training just to keep in shape for track season," Duran said. "Last fall, it was hard trying to stay motivated, to keep my mileage up and have good workouts."
For Berenice Zepeda, it was a time to focus on what she considers her favorite sport, soccer: "I love it more than cross country."
Yet she's so good in the latter sport she ran the fastest time in program history — 19 minutes, 28 seconds — as a freshman at state in November 2019. But because of the pandemic layoff, she didn't run another race till a couple months ago.
And this time, she had someone familiar to run with: Karen, now a freshman.
"It's competitive and it's nice to have someone to run with at your pace," Berenice said. "She pushes me a lot. When she's catching up to me, I can't let her pass."
As a first-year runner like her sister was in 2019, Karen has mostly run at the JV level this fall, winning multiple races and putting up a PR of 20:14 two weeks ago at the Oak Forest Invitational.
"I honestly was expecting some success," Karen said. "I wasn't expecting this much success. I wasn't confident in myself when I first started. But eventually as people started telling me I had potential I gained confidence."
Now the Zepedas and Duran, along with other runners around Illinois, are ready to take the first step on the road to state. TF North competes in the Class 2A Thornridge Regional on Saturday, with the Metamora Sectional to follow on Oct. 30. State is Nov. 6 at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
Karen knows it'll take two good races to get to state and isn't taking anything for granted. Still, she can't help but dream about making it there with her sister.
"I've actually thought about it a lot and the thought of it just makes me happy," Karen said.
Berenice feels the same, especially after being North's only qualifier two years ago. "Going individually, you have no one supporting you, no one to get ready with," she said. "I feel like if we go to state together, we'd be pushing each other out there."
Duran also has reflected on his cross country journey as he nears its end.
"Honestly, freshman year I didn't know anything," he said. "I just listened to whatever coach told me to do: 'Go on a 5-mile run,' I went on a 5-mile run. Then sophomore year, I started piggybacking on one of my varsity teammates, Xavier (Williams).
"He got me out to run 500 miles in the summer. I went off him basically, but I still didn't know. Sophomore year, he was like, 'After this, it's just you. You have to start learning how to do that.'"
Now, after an unexpected break, Duran and the Zepeda sisters will get a chance to put their knowledge to good use.