Two years after running at state, TF North's Diego Duran and Berenice Zepeda eye return

Karen knows it'll take two good races to get to state and isn't taking anything for granted. Still, she can't help but dream about making it there with her sister.

"I've actually thought about it a lot and the thought of it just makes me happy," Karen said.

Berenice feels the same, especially after being North's only qualifier two years ago. "Going individually, you have no one supporting you, no one to get ready with," she said. "I feel like if we go to state together, we'd be pushing each other out there."

Duran also has reflected on his cross country journey as he nears its end.

"Honestly, freshman year I didn't know anything," he said. "I just listened to whatever coach told me to do: 'Go on a 5-mile run,' I went on a 5-mile run. Then sophomore year, I started piggybacking on one of my varsity teammates, Xavier (Williams).

"He got me out to run 500 miles in the summer. I went off him basically, but I still didn't know. Sophomore year, he was like, 'After this, it's just you. You have to start learning how to do that.'"

Now, after an unexpected break, Duran and the Zepeda sisters will get a chance to put their knowledge to good use.

